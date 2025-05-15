SERC students showcase final year media projects at Island Arts Centre

The intimate ISLAND Arts Centre, in Lisburn, provided the perfect venue for students from the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production & Technology to showcase their Final Year Major Projects to family, friends and guests recently.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special treat for anyone lucky enough to be in the audience, the showcase featured short films and recordings including game reviews, documentaries on sports, pets and health issues, radio shows and instructional films, all of which were written, produced and directed by individual students completing the course.

Noah Wilson (18), from Lisburn who produced a short film dealing with the effects of a personal health condition entitled, Distance – Living with Cystic Fibrosis, said, “I really enjoyed the course and availing of the tutors’ insider knowledge of the creative media industry. Our access to industry standard equipment and software made the projects very enjoyable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow student, sports-mad Joel Bell, (18) from Ballynahinch, showcased Inside Dromara Village Football Club, a short documentary about the importance of a local football club in the heart of a community.He said, “The course allowed me to explore my passion for sport by producing a sports documentary. The feedback and encouragement from the tutors have been great. There was a steep learning curve, but once you get to grips with the equipment and software, you get on with your project and building on your skills.”

Level 3 Creative Media Production students at SERC's Lisburn Campus showcased their final year projects at ISLAND Arts Centre.

Speaking at the event, Tim Black, ICT Lecturer said, “It is always a thrill to see the Final Year Major Projects together. For the lecturing team involved in the course, the showcase illustrates the steep learning curve of skills and knowledge that students have mastered. The results are the creativity and confidence to use a range of techniques – graphic design, video, audio production and photography - to deliver a range of factual, fun, entertaining and engaging projects.”

He added, “All of these skills are valuable on their own, but together, they make you – the students - powerful storytellers and communicators, ready to take on the creative industries – or to carve your own path. What you’ve built here is more than a portfolio - it's a strong scaffold for your next steps, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, freelance work, or straight into the industry. You’ve learned how to think critically, create professionally, and express yourselves with confidence - qualities that will carry you far, wherever you go.”

Councillor Jonathon Craig, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “It was wonderful to see SERC's final year media students showcase their short films at ISLAND Arts Centre. This great partnership between the council's Arts Service and SERC, with support from Tim Black and ISLAND’s Community Film Club, offers a well-deserved and amazing opportunity for these young filmmakers to share their work with a live audience. As a former SERC student myself, I was especially proud to witness the fantastic turnout and wish them all the very best in their studies in the creative industries. I look forward to seeing their names on the big screen in the future!”