SERC success at prestigious FE Awards

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has been celebrating the success of Roger Duncan, SERC Lisburn Campus Manager, who was named as a winner in a UK-wide award scheme for FE colleges.

The Good for Me, Good for FE scheme recognises the incredible volunteering and fundraising contributions made by staff and students from Further Education (FE) Colleges across the UK. The awards were presented at a ceremony at the House of Lords by Baroness Barran MBE.

Roger Duncan won in the Volunteering College Coordinator of the Year Category. He represented SERC on an Accreditation Focus Group, working with three FE colleges in England.

This team has been working to develop a way to offer accredition for student volunteering, acknowledging the value of experience gained outside the classroom. This would also inspire more people to volunteer and participate in social action activities.

Roger Duncan (third from left) with his trophy at the Good for Me, Good for FE awards ceremony in London.

SERC is also extremely proud that its PEAR project, which offers tailored support to student carers, was shortlisted in the Project of the Year category. PEAR brings together networking opportunities, initiatives to promote well-being, and financial advice as well as offering flexible arrangements for study at SERC for those who may need to deal with emergency situations.

The Good for Me Good for FE Awards are sponsored by the educational charity and awarding body NCFE, with prizes provided by FE Associates.