SERC Travel & Tourism students head to Sicily

A group of nine students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) are heading to Sicily for a two-week work placement fully funded by the Turing Scheme this month.

The BTEC Level 3 Travel and Tourism students, Aimee Patton (18), from Newtownards, Sarah-Jane Rodgers (17), from Donaghadee, both Bangor Campus; Annie Shields (17), from Portaferry, Jamie McKibben (20), and Tomas McDonald, both from Newcastle, and Pearse Fegan (17), from Castlewellan, all from Downpatrick Campus; and from Lisburn Campus, Rhea Leathem (18), Casey Minis (18), both Dromore, and Emma Shedden (17), from Lisburn, will be based in Palermo from 30 March to 13 April 2025.

The students will be accompanied by Travel and Tourism Lecturer, Lisa McKelvey and Principal Lecturer, Catherine Anderson. Speaking ahead of the trip, Catherine said, “This is the first time SERC students have travelled to Sicily as part of the Turing Scheme, and we are thrilled to be going to one of the most important tourist destinations in Italy.

She added: “The students will undertake work placements in tourism related organisations, including hotels and travel agents in the capital, Palermo. It is set to be an amazing experience, where they will immerse themselves in the unique culture of this major island tourism destination.”

For many of the students, the trip will be a life changing experience, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience and a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices.

Besides the increased sense of initiative, entrepreneurship, self-empowerment, and self-esteem that comes with living and working abroad, the students will gain and improve skills including teamwork, leadership, communication, planning and organisation, problem solving, creative thinking, decision making and commercial awareness.

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement across the world, contributing to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is the Department for Education (UK).

A total of 46 SERC students from Travel & Tourism, Culinary Arts, Business Studies, Sport, Animal Care and Science programmes will be heading off to sunnier climes to enjoy work and study placements this academic year in the USA, Tenerife, Italy and South Africa.