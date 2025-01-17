Seven music acts appearing at the upcoming 4 Corners Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 4 Corners Festival is back for its 13th year, bringing an eclectic programme of events to Belfast from 31 January to 9 February 2025.

With this year’s theme of Home?, the festival promises to inspire thought, connection, and community through a diverse range of art, music, discussion, and faith-based events.

Among the highlights of the festival are a series of captivating music performances and collaborations that explore the idea of home from a range of creative perspectives.

Here are 7 incredible music acts set to appear at this year’s festival:

Dana Masters

1. Canticle Sacred Music Society Choir – Morning Service

Sunday 2 February 2025 at 9:30AMChurch of St John the Evangelist, 444 Falls Rd, Belfast BT12 6EN

The Canticle Sacred Music Society Choir, the choir of the Catholic Chaplaincy at Queen’s University Belfast will set a reflective tone for the annual Morning Service broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster. Known for their dedication to sacred music, the choir’s harmonies will enrich this special service.

Speaker Lorna Gold will share insights into our responsibilities toward the Earth, while the choir’s performance will underscore the service’s themes of care, unity, and faith.

2. Clare Sands – Caring for Our Earthly Home

Sunday 2 February 2025 at 7:00PMJennymount Methodist Church, 222 North Queen Street, BT15 3DH

Clare Sands, an innovative Cork-based songwriter, brings her groundbreaking style to the Caring for Our Earthly Home event. Known for blending and blurring genres, Clare reimagines traditional music with her self-titled debut album, which challenges conventions in music, language, and subject matter.

Her performance will add a creative dimension to this event, which features Dr Lorna Gold discussing the intersection of faith, environmental stewardship, and collective responsibility.

3. Brian Houston – Naming Belfast: Learning About Street Names in the Four Corners of Belfast

Monday 3 February 2025 7:30PMThe Duncairn, Duncairn Avenue, BT14 6BP

Belfast-born singer-songwriter Brian Houston brings his musical talents to Naming Belfast, an event exploring the city’s history through its street names. Known for his dynamic performances and heartfelt lyrics, Brian will weave music into the storytelling, adding a rich, emotive layer to this fascinating journey through Belfast’s past.

Alongside Dr Paul Tempan, Fr Martin Magill, and Linda Ervine, Brian will help uncover the hidden stories and cultural significance behind the city’s streets, inviting attendees to reflect on how history shapes our sense of home.

4. Caroline Orr, Norman McKinley, and Peter Greer – Home in a Time of Homelessness

Tuesday 4 February 2025 at 7:30PMSt Comgall’s, Divis Street, BT12 4AQ

Festival regulars Caroline Orr, Norman McKinley, and Peter Greer return to provide the musical backdrop for Home in a Time of Homelessness. The event explores the pervasive challenges of homelessness through the lens of theology, led by Siobhán Garrigan, Professor of Theology at Trinity College Dublin.

Their music promises to deepen the reflective and thought-provoking atmosphere of the evening.

5. Anthony Toner – In Conversation About Home with Anthony Toner and Andrea Montgomery

Friday 7 February 2025 at 7:30PMFitzroy Presbyterian Church, 77 University Street, BT7 1HL

Celebrated songwriter Anthony Toner, best known for his poignant storytelling and evocative lyrics, joins the festival for the annual In Conversation event. Anthony, whose album Six Inches of Water chronicles life in East Belfast, will share his thoughts on the theme of home alongside his partner, Andrea Montgomery.

The evening will feature music, art, and discussion, offering a glimpse into how home shapes creativity and identity.

6. Iain Archer – 30th Anniversary Homecoming Concert

Saturday 8 February 2025 at 3:00PM & 7:30PMLyric Theatre (Naughton Studio), 55 Ridgeway Street, BT9 5FB

Two-time Ivor Novello award winner Iain Archer returns to Belfast for a rare solo performance marking 30 years since his first headline show at the Lyric Theatre. Known for his songwriting collaborations with James Bay, Snow Patrol, and Liam Gallagher, Iain will take audiences on a journey through his extensive catalogue of work.

With unallocated seating and high demand, attendees are encouraged to book early for this unmissable homecoming concert.

7. Dana Masters – I’ll Call You Home

Sunday 9 February 2025 at 7:00PMSt Colmcille’s Church, 191a Upper Newtownards Road, BT4 3JB

The festival closes with a performance of Dana Masters’ poignant song I’ll Be Your Home, which embodies the essence of the 2025 theme. The event will reflect on the festival’s highlights, featuring a talk by Rev. Neil Craigan and a presentation of the Peacemakers project.

Dana’s soulful voice will leave audiences inspired as they are encouraged to reflect on the meaning of home and belonging.

All events at the 4 Corners Festival are free, but booking is essential. For full programme details and to secure your place, visit 4cornersfestival.com.