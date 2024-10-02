Shoppers can give for free to their favourite cancer charities this Breast Cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s an easy way for shoppers to generate free donations for their favourite cancer charity this Breast Cancer Awareness Month through easyfundraising.

Retailers on the platform include Debenhams and John Lewis, meaning you can shop for your fashion and beauty favourites and raise money for breast cancer charities at the same time.

To date, savvy shoppers have raised over £200,000 for breast cancer related causes all through shopping via the website or app:

Macmillan Cancer Support has received £28,000 thanks to kind-hearted shoppers

Cancer Research UK has received over £50,000 to date

Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer - which provides specialist support across the West Midlands has received over £2,000.

Like many good causes across the UK, these charities rely heavily on fundraising to further with their mission to beat cancer once and for all.

Getting started is simple: just visit the easyfundraising website or download the app and find a charity or good cause you’d like to support. Then choose who you want to shop with from the 8,000 on the platform – click out to them, make a purchase and a cashback donation is raised at no extra cost to you.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Heartbreakingly, we all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer. This month easyfundraising shoppers can make a real difference, and support causes close to their hearts that have supported their loved ones or those in the community, without spending an extra penny.

“At easyfundraising we are incredibly proud to support these organisations, and shoppers can too by raising free microdonations and shopping via easyfundraising’s online platform or app.”

And with no extra cost while you shop there’s never been a simpler time to get involved, make it count with your shopping and help breast cancer charities up, down and across the country with free microdonations.

You can visit the easyfundraising website here to sign up and get started!