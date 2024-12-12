SEAPATRICK writer John Niblock has just launched the first book in a series of illustrated ‘self-help’ short stories.

Jonny Blizzard ‘Safe Space’ tells of a young boy’s journey through childhood, the trials and tribulations he faces and how, with help and guidance, he navigates these issues.

The book launch was held in the Bannville Hotel last Tuesday and was attended by 50 family, friends and colleagues.

Money raised from book sales on the evening, a total of £684.61, will be donated to Dementia NI.

John is well-known as a lifestyle coach, personal trainer and musician. Now, he’s added another string to his bow as he makes his writing debut.

Speaking to the Chronicle, he revealed: “The Jonny Blizzard stories were inspired by the experiences of my son and how I helped him deal with problems he was facing while he grew up.

“The main character is a child who, when faced with problems, locks himself inside and the outside world looks frightening.

“In many respects this is also how, as adults, our own ‘inner child’ can cause us problems. “The core lesson is that it’s essential for a child to first ‘feel safe’ and, from that point, we look at what resources there are available and how the child can best move forward.

“I’m hoping that it can help people, both adults and children, who are facing problems to first seek their ‘safe space’ and from there look at what help and resources they have.

“If children learn these skills at an early stage, it can really help them through their lives. “These books are targeted at an adult and child reading together and even discussing the themes.”

The illustrations in the book have been brought to life thanks to the talents of local artists.

“The early pictures were drawn by Josh McCready, after a discussion with him about what I was trying to produce.

“These pictures were taken and turned into ‘Jonny’ by Catriona, who owns the tattoo business AMAVI in town.”

The book can be purchased from Roast & Roll cafe, Inspire Wellness and AMAVI in Banbridge, or directly from John at his Seapatrick Road studio.

The local author is grateful to everyone who has helped and supported him in his writing venture.

“I would like to give a special mention to Anne Murphy whose drive and guidance helped me achieve this first book in the series. Without this help, the book wouldn’t be ‘out there’.

“To Kim Murphy on helping to make the launch the success it was; to John Keeley for the publication and production of the book; and also to Laurencetown summer scheme for their support of the project, without which, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The next story in the Jonny Blizzard series, entitled ‘Supermarket Trip’, is currently being produced and will, hopefully, be out soon. Watch this space!

Writing the book has been a labour of love for John - and he hopes valuable life lessons can be learnt from Jonny Blizzard’s journey.

“I love the thought of these stories making people think of their own ‘safe space’ and the people and resources they have around them to help them,” he added.

“Writing is cathartic and a great way to release and deal with your inner feelings…whether they’re happy, sad or any other feelings.”