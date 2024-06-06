Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sian Mulholland MLA and Councillor Lee Kane welcome Andrew Muir MLA to the Ballymoney Show North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland and Ballymoney Councillor Lee Kane have extended their thanks to Andrew Muir MLA for attending the Ballymoney Show with them this year.

The event, held on Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June, was a resounding success, celebrating the rich agricultural heritage and vibrant community spirit of Ballymoney. "We are incredibly grateful to Andrew Muir MLA for joining us at the 115th Ballymoney Show," said Sian Mulholland.

"His presence brought significant attention to the vital role our agricultural community plays in the wider North Antrim area.

"We had such positive engagment with farmers, traders and rural support services at the show and I know it painted a positive picture of the agribusiness and farming sectors in North Antrim."

Sian Mullholland MLA and Andrew Muir MLA

Councillor Lee Kane added: "It was great to welcome Andrew to Ballymoney, and to have him accompany us to the Show. Farming is the backbone of our community across the Ballymoney area, and the Ballymoney Show is always a highlight in the local calendar.

"I am delighted Andrew was able to join us, to underscore the importance of supporting rural communities, and to highlight the achievements and contributions of those in the agricultural sector.

"His attendance also provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by the local community."

Andrew Muir MLA said: "I was delighted to attend the Ballymoney Show with my Alliance Party colleagues and see first hand farming showcased, It was a great event for the entire community and thoroughly enjoyed taking advantage of the local produce on offer and speaking with traders."

Cllr Lee Kane, Andrew Muir MLA and Sian Mullholland MLA with a member from Rural Support

The Ballymoney Show featured a wide array of attractions, including livestock exhibits, agricultural demonstrations, local crafts, food stalls, and family-friendly entertainment.