Sian Mulholland MLA and Councillor Lee Kane welcome Andrew Muir MLA to the Ballymoney Show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, held on Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June, was a resounding success, celebrating the rich agricultural heritage and vibrant community spirit of Ballymoney. "We are incredibly grateful to Andrew Muir MLA for joining us at the 115th Ballymoney Show," said Sian Mulholland.
"His presence brought significant attention to the vital role our agricultural community plays in the wider North Antrim area.
"We had such positive engagment with farmers, traders and rural support services at the show and I know it painted a positive picture of the agribusiness and farming sectors in North Antrim."
Councillor Lee Kane added: "It was great to welcome Andrew to Ballymoney, and to have him accompany us to the Show. Farming is the backbone of our community across the Ballymoney area, and the Ballymoney Show is always a highlight in the local calendar.
"I am delighted Andrew was able to join us, to underscore the importance of supporting rural communities, and to highlight the achievements and contributions of those in the agricultural sector.
"His attendance also provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by the local community."
Andrew Muir MLA said: "I was delighted to attend the Ballymoney Show with my Alliance Party colleagues and see first hand farming showcased, It was a great event for the entire community and thoroughly enjoyed taking advantage of the local produce on offer and speaking with traders."
The Ballymoney Show featured a wide array of attractions, including livestock exhibits, agricultural demonstrations, local crafts, food stalls, and family-friendly entertainment.
The event not only showcased the agricultural prowess of the region but also fostered a strong sense of community and togetherness. Sian Mulholland MLA and Councillor Lee Kane congratulated the organisers, the North Antrim Agricultural Association, and the three local Young Farmers Clubs- Moycraig, Finvoy and Kilraughts.