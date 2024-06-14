Sian Mulholland welcomes plans for a £3.2m extension and Upgrade for Robinson Memorial Hospital
The Robinson Memorial Hospital is poised to undergo a major transformation, subject to planning approval. The plans are aimed at enhancing patient care and expanding its healthcare facilities. The proposed development includes the addition of five new patient bedrooms and expanded physio and healthcare facilities.
This significant upgrade has been in the pipeline for several years, initially approved by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust in May 2021. The project, originally estimated at £2.2 million, faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other logistical challenges. However, the unwavering support of the hospital’s charitable trust has been instrumental in advancing this crucial initiative.
Sian Mulholland MLA, reflected on the hospital’s important role during the pandemic, saying: "The Robinson has been a vital healthcare asset to the community, especially throughout the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"This extension is long overdue and is not just an investment in infrastructure but in the well-being of our residents. The new facilities will provide enhanced care for those in need of rehabilitation, palliative care, or further assessment. I am hopeful that this development will significantly improve the patient experience and bolster our local healthcare system."
The planning application is now set to be reviewed by the council's planning committee in the coming months. As the community anticipates the council's decision, the commitment to improving and expanding healthcare services remains steadfast.
Mulholland added: "This project represents a significant step forward in ensuring that our local healthcare facilities continue to meet the evolving needs of our community. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this development will have on the facilities in Ballymoney and the broader North Antrim region. We want to see transformation of Health Care services and for investment to be in fit for purpose specialist resources like the Robinson"
