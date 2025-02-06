Sign up for NI Water’s virtual Entry Level Academy open evening

NI Water is celebrating the launch of its 2025 Entry Level Academy with a virtual open evening taking place this Thursday, February 6 at 7pm for applicants to learn more about NI Water’s Entry Level Academy.

As it is Northern Ireland’s Apprenticeship Week, NI Water are encouraging school leavers, graduates and people considering a career change to sign up for its Entry Level Academy virtual open evening online via www.niwater.com/entrylevelacademy/ and learn more about the exciting career opportunities available.

NI Water has 23 opportunities available across a range of business areas including Water Utilities, Energy, Science, Business Analytics, Finance and Information Management.

Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications. We also offer subsidised driving lessons which will truly put you in the driving seat of your career.

Timothy Clarke is from Mid Ulster and has started a Higher Level Apprentice in Science with NI Water.

Timothy Clarke, NI Water Higher Level Apprentice in Science from Mid Ulster, said: “I was attracted to NI Water’s Entry Level Academy because of the higher level or degree level apprenticeships which it offered. I always strived towards undertaking a higher-level apprenticeship because of the ‘earn as you learn’ aspect of the role wherein it was possible to begin earning a full time salary at a young age whilst also obtaining further qualifications, for example, the level 5 qualification which I am currently working towards obtaining.

“My experience so far has been exciting since this is my first full time job and I am really enjoying the structure which it implements into my everyday life and the freedom it offers in regards to my life outside of work. I am now in a position where I can have fun and enjoying sending time with friends outside of work due to having a full-time salary.

“The integration period into Northern Ireland Water was phenomenal and I thoroughly enjoyed it. This was due to the Entry Level Academy’s bootcamp which was held in the Learning and Development center in Antrim for the first six weeks of the role.

"During this period myself and all other new entries into the entry level academy where informed of the business’ history, inner workings, values, goals and employment structure. I would highly recommend joining the Entry Level Academy to anyone who is considering a new career or unsure of what to do after their level 2 or level 3 qualifications.”

NI Water’s Entry Level Coordinator Stacey Watson said: “We’re really keen for people to consider an apprenticeship or a graduate role with NI Water so we’re organising a virtual open evening for school leavers, graduates and people embarking on a career change to find out more about what we have to offer.

“The virtual open evening comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week and is the perfect opportunity for potential applicants to meet some of our students and business leaders who will be happy to answer questions and talk about what the Entry Level Academy is all about”.

“We’ve got opportunities for apprentices, higher level apprentices and graduates right across the business including Water Operations, Science, Energy, Data Analytics, Financial systems and Data Management.

“NI Water has won the best apprenticeship scheme in Northern Ireland, not once but twice in the last few years! It shows we have something really special here, something to be proud of.”