Banbridge Silver Band has played a key musical role in the local community for over 130 years.

And, now, the cross-community band is looking to recruit the next generation of players.

Band stalwart, Jimmy Robinson, is inviting anyone with an interest to come along to the band’s practice night and get a taste of what to expect.

Jimmy, who is the band secretary, has been a member for 70 years, and has made many memories down through the decades.

Banbridge Brass Band was formed in August 1892.

“There’s been amazing fellowship, and then there’s all the places we've been with the band,” he reflected. “We've played in Scotland and all over Ireland.

“The people you meet, and the bandsmen you meet are friends for life.

“It’s something that once you learn, you never forget.”

Banbridge Silver was formed as a brass band at a meeting in the Temperance Hall, Banbridge, on August 22, 1892.

Will Trimble, George McClean and Jimmy Robinson playing at an engagement in Dromore.

Its first chairman and conductor was Harry Gill, the secretary was Frank Weir and the treasurer was John Dornan. The other officers were J. Derby, W. Close and R. Shooter.

After the First World War the new conductor was Ed Mills, an organist of Seapatrick Parish Church.

Other members were William Napier, Walter Thompson, Bertie Magill, James Clugston, Wesley McKnight, Tom Napier, W. Lyons, Jim Herron, Ernest Thompson, Hugh Adamson, Wm. McComb, John Hayes, Edmund Lindsay, Vincent Price, Robert Flagherty, Alfie Fyfie and Jack McDowell - members of his family were later associated with the band - Jack McClelland, Jack Ferguson, Bob Hayes and Tom Dunwoody.

The conductors were John McClelland, Charles Nelson, Tom McComb, James Clugson, Walter Thompson and Leslie McDowell.

A Christmas morning visit to Iveagh House Nursing Home.

During the Second World War, members took a back seat and the instruments were stored away. After the war, the band was known as a silver band.

Today, the band is cross-community and plays at various functions and concerts throughout the year, often joining forces with Rathfriland Silver Band.

Jimmy explained: “We practice once a week. We have a hall at the back of the Unitarian Church and meet on Monday night. The practice is at 7.30pm for learners and then the band meets at 8-8.15pm.

“We’re a cross-community band, we’ve played in churches, chapels, we’ve done weddings and funerals.

The band on parade.

“We used to go out every Christmas morning and parade up the town and play at the hospital and go round the wards.

“Up until Covid we went round the nursing homes in Banbridge on Christmas morning.

“We’ve done church fetes, the Lord Mayor’s Show in Belfast and we do the concerts every year at Scarva bandstand.

“Any community event we’re invited to play at, if we can do it, we'll do it.”

Jimmy added: “We would love to see the next generation of musicians joining, in particular, bass, tenor horn and baritone players.

“The thing about brass is, if you learn to play a valve instrument, with a wee bit more practice you can play the smallest one or the biggest one.”

Anyone interested in finding out more, can contact Jimmy Robinson on 07720 892088 or Steven Gracey on 07790 538684. You can also message the Banbridge Silver Band Facebook page.