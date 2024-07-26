Sinn Féin publishes report of Lurgan People’s Assembly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cllr Catherine Nelson has welcomed the publication of the report of the Lurgan People’s Assembly by the Commission on the Future of Ireland.

The Assembly was held in the Ashburn Hotel last month and attracted people from various backgrounds who took the opportunity to have their say on the future of Ireland.

The meeting was chaired by Conor Downey - Solicitor and the panel for the event was Orla O’Dowd - School Principal, Dooley Harte - Trade Unionist and Rachel Coyle - Head of Campaigns and Mobilisation with the National Women’s Council.

Commenting on the report which will has been sent to attendees and is available online, Cllr Catherine Nelson said: "The Lurgan People’s Assembly was a great success. The contributions ranged across the imperative of an all-island economy; the advantages of building a single all-island health service; the importance of education; workers rights; climate change; engaging with the Protestant/unionist people, and the importance of creating a new Ireland that embraces everyone on the basis of equality and respect.

“The debate on Irish Unity is now centre stage. It is a daily topic of conversation for many and the demand for the unity referendum that is part of the Good Friday Agreement is growing.

“The newly-published report 'Perspectives on Constitutional Change: Finance and Economics' from the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement called this week for immediate planning for a referendum on constitutional change.

The Irish government is a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement. It has a responsibility to defend and promote the Agreement and part of this must be to plan for the future.

