Sinn Féin welcomes decision by Parades Commission

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Duffy has welcomed a decision by the Parades Commission not to grant permission for a divisive and contentious parade down the Garvaghy Road.

He said: “The determination by the Parades Commission that the Portadown Lodge will not be given permission to march down the Garvaghy Road is the right decision and I welcome that.

"For 26 years the people of the Garvaghy Road have enjoyed peace since contentious parades were prevented from going through the area.

“This most recent application was a stunt, it was arrogant, insulting and derogatory and designed to increase tensions and cause division.