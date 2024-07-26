Sinn Féin welcomes decision by Parades Commission
and live on Freeview channel 276
He said: “The determination by the Parades Commission that the Portadown Lodge will not be given permission to march down the Garvaghy Road is the right decision and I welcome that.
"For 26 years the people of the Garvaghy Road have enjoyed peace since contentious parades were prevented from going through the area.
“This most recent application was a stunt, it was arrogant, insulting and derogatory and designed to increase tensions and cause division.
"The people of the Garvaghy Road have worked to foster stronger and better cross-community relations with our neighbours and have no desire to return to the divisions of the past.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.