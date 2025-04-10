Sisters’ charity cycle event gets fundraising fuel boost

Andrea Harrower and Cathy Booth with Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, Brand Manager at Barista Bar.

A MAJOR new sponsorship of the annual NIPANC PedalThePeriphery fundraiser event has been announced, which will not only fuel fundraising and awareness, but also the cyclists involved.

Barista Bar, Northern Ireland’s leading retail coffee to go offering, will be an official sponsor of NIPANC’s PedalThePeriphery as it returns from June 6-8 for the third annual event, created by sisters Andrea Harrower, from Dromara and Cathy Booth, from Hillsborough.

PedalThePeriphery was born after Andrea’s husband and father to her two sons, Paddy Harrower, urged his family to do something positive to remember him and to come from his diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer in 2022.

Just 14 weeks after diagnosis, Paddy passed away. Cathy also lost one of her closest school friends of 30 years, Natalie Wilson, to the disease in 2017.

This year’s event will see over 200 cyclists, across 20 teams, pedal around Northern Ireland’s periphery in just 48 hours, proudly wearing newly designed PedalThePeriphery jerseys featuring Barista Bar as a key sponsor.

Along the route, riders will make pitstops to refuel with complimentary Barista Bar coffee, giving them a much-needed caffeine boost to power through the challenge. Each cyclist will be celebrated for their efforts with a commemorative medal at the finish line.

Meanwhile, retailers along the route will have donation buckets for shoppers to give any spare change. Staff will also be cheering the cyclists on and showing their support by taking on their own in-store cycling challenges, all in aid of NIPANC.

Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, Brand Manager at Barista Bar, commented; “As we celebrate 10 years of Barista Bar, we couldn’t think of a more meaningful way to mark the milestone than by supporting Pedal the Periphery and the incredible work Andrea and Cathy have done in raising awareness and funds for NIPANC.

“What they have created out of some of the worst times in their lives is truly inspirational, and we could not be more proud to support their challenge event for 2025."

Andrea commented: “I am so delighted that the team behind Barista Bar feels so strongly aligned to our vision.

“We are both strong homegrown brands with an innate sense of community and a passion for quality service for people in Northern Ireland.

“Barista Bar’s enthusiasm and passion will no doubt take NIPANC’s Pedal The Periphery to a whole new level again.

“Aside from fundraising, to advance research and treatment and provide critical support services to patients and families, the awareness raising boost that Barista Bar gives this event means countless lives will be saved from this silent killer in future years."

To sign up, learn more about PedalThePeriphery or to donate to NIPANC, visit https://www.nipanc.org/pedal-the-perip