Six Mile Water charity walk a highlight for curmlin WI

Crumlin WI's May meeting commenced with lots of good news about activities involving the Institute.

A letter of thanks had been received from the Pulmonary Fibrosis society, in respect of a donation sent to them earlier in the year. Thanks had also been expressed by the RVH Baby Unit for the large number of hand-knitted baby hats which had been sent from Crumlin WI.

A group of ladies had organised a walk by the Six Mile Water, in support of ACWW (The Association of Countrywomen of the World). All proceeds from this would go towards charitable work carried out by the organisation in supporting rural women and their families, worldwide. Crumlin member, Iris Graham, who has had a lot of involvement in the ACWW, was congratulated on being selected as a member of the International Committee.

There was also much discussion about not only the Lisnagarvey Area Meeting where members had gained eight prizes, but also the Music Festival at which Crumlin WI choir and soloist, Eilish Grant, had been awarded four trophies.

The Crumlin WI ladies who took part in th ACWW walk, pictured at Antrim Marina

The speakers for the evening were Pam and her daughter Catherine who run a plant nursery outside Glenavy. The ladies had brought a wide range of beautiful, lush bedding plants and spent an interesting time planting up baskets and talking through various do’s and don’t’s. There was a collective gasp when Pam took a pair of scissors and began to trim the little plants! But we were assured that this would lead to even more enthusiastic blooms by the time the weather was good enough for the containers to go outside. WI member Lorraine then had a chance to plant up her own basket, with Pam and Catherine on hand to give advice and supply the scissors of course! Finally both the green, and not so green-fingered, were suitably inspired to start thinking about their own containers, and after they had the chance to purchase lovely fresh plants, there were not many left for the ladies to take back to Glenavy!