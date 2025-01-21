Six thought-provoking talks at the 4 Corners Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 4 Corners Festival is returning in 2025 for its 13th year, with a packed lineup of inspiring and thought-provoking talks, discussions, and workshops that promise to engage and challenge attendees.

With the theme Home? as its focus, the festival runs from 31 January to 9 February across Belfast, offering a diverse programme designed to spark meaningful conversations.

From exploring the theology of homelessness to uncovering the history of Belfast’s streets, this year’s festival will push the boundaries of dialogue, reflection, and understanding.

Here are six thought-provoking talks taking place during the festival in 2025.

Anthony Toner and Andrea Montgomery

1. Caring for Our Earthly Home

Sunday 2 February 2025 at 7PM

Jennymount Methodist Church, 222 North Queen Street

Dr Lorna Gold, Chair of the Laudato Si’ Movement, delves into our shared responsibility to care for the Earth in this compelling event. Drawing on her book Climate Generation – Awakening to Our Children’s Future, Dr Gold explores how faith and action can address the threats of climate change.

Attendees will be challenged and inspired to consider how connections between humanity and the planet can create a more sustainable future. The event also features a musical performance by Cork songwriter Clare Sands, whose innovative style reimagines traditional music.

2. Naming Belfast: Learning About Street Names in the Four Corners of Belfast

Monday 3 February 2025 at 7:30PM

The Duncairn, Duncairn Avenue

Take a journey through Belfast’s history with Dr Paul Tempan, Fr Martin Magill, Linda Ervine, and singer-songwriter Brian Houston. This enlightening discussion uncovers the stories behind the city’s street names, exploring how layers of conquest, empire, and cultural shifts have shaped its identity.

Expect a deep dive into the rich tapestry of Belfast’s heritage, brought to life through music, conversation, and fascinating insights.

3. Home in a Time of Homelessness

Tuesday 4 February 2025 at 7:30PM

St Comgall’s, Divis Street

Homelessness takes many forms, and this powerful talk by Siobhán Garrigan, Loyola Professor of Theology at Trinity College Dublin, challenges modern theology’s understanding of ‘home’. Siobhán explores the intersection of theology, consumerism, and nationalism, presenting a revolutionary idea of home as ‘participating instead of possessing.’

The event features music by Caroline Orr, Norman McKinley, and Peter Greer, creating an atmosphere of reflection and hope.

4. Can We Bring Reconciliation Home?

Thursday 6 February 2025 at 7:30 PM

St Mary’s College, 191 Falls Road

How far has Northern Ireland progressed on the road to reconciliation? This panel discussion, hosted by Will Leitch, brings together speakers including Davy Adams, Nicola Brady, Monica McWilliams, and Spike Murray to examine the challenges and opportunities for peacebuilding.

The event also features a dramatic performance based on Psalm 85, offering a creative prelude to a vital and timely conversation.

5. In Conversation About Home with Anthony Toner and Andrea Montgomery

Friday 7 February 2025 at 7:30 PM

Fitzroy Presbyterian Church, 77 University Street

Join songwriter Anthony Toner and playwright Andrea Montgomery for a captivating conversation about how the concept of home shapes their creative work. Anthony reflects on his Coleraine childhood and East Belfast roots through his music, while Andrea shares stories from her global career, spanning four continents.

Hosted by Steve Stockman, this event offers a unique blend of music, art, and storytelling.

6. I’ll Call You Home

Sunday 9 February 2025 at 7PM

St Colmcille’s Church, 191a Upper Newtownards Road

The festival’s closing event features a reflection on the creativity and community fostered by the Peacemakers project. Rev. Neil Craigan will bring together the themes of the festival, culminating in a stirring performance of I’ll Be Your Home by Dana Masters.

The evening concludes with Andrew Masters leading attendees out of the festival, inspired to make Belfast a home for all.

All events at the 4 Corners Festival are free, but booking is essential. For full programme details and to secure your place, visit 4cornersfestival.com.