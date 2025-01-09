Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FOUR intrepid individuals are preparing to take the plunge in a poignant skydive for a cause close to their hearts.

Gilford friends Aaron Thompson and Eoin McManus, along with Jason McIldoon and Joanne Martin, will take part in the fundraiser for Changing Lives NI, a mental health and associated addictions charity.

The skydive, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, is in memory of Zak McIldoon and Conor Molloy and will also remember all those in the Gilford community who have sadly “gone too soon”.

The fearless four are keen to spread as much awareness as possible, and raise much-needed money for this amazing charity, of which Joanne and Jason are both trustees.

​Joanne, Aaron, Jason and Eoin who are taking part in the charity skydive next month.

Joanne, who is also treasurer, explained that the funds will help Changing Lives NI to offer in-house counselling services at its Mill Street support hub and also provide ongoing services for all those that need it.

“When the two boys came in talking about the idea of the skydive, I said to them that I might do it with them,” she told the Chronicle.

“Then, the more I thought about it, I said to myself ‘I’m just going to go for it!’

“Of course, we’ve gone for the 15,000 ft tandem skydive! It’s something I've always wanted to do. I’ve done abseils for charity before but never a skydive.

“I’ve turned 50 and now I’m jumping out of a plane! I may as well bring my 50th in with a bang!

“The support has been great and we’ve raised over £3,000 so far.

“It will be an emotional day for us when we think of the grieving families.

“The skydive is in memory of Conor and Zak, but it’s also in remembrance of everyone that has gone too soon because, tragically, there have been too many in the area. Gilford really has been through so much.

“It will be a year in March since we formed the new Changing Lives NI committee and the support hub was launched last summer at Riverside Mall.

“To anybody in need or distress, we would say…please just reach out, you can message the Facebook page, email us, or message us privately in confidence.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out, no matter what it’s for. The hub is there for the whole community.

“At the moment we don't have in-house counselling services, but we are able to signpost people to Lifeline, Samaritans, PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide) and PIPS Hope & Support, whichever is appropriate.

“We open on Tuesday and Thursday evening (6.30pm to 9pm) and, throughout the week in the background, we have people messaging us for support for different things.

“We now have a foodbank and the new Eurospar has a food collection point, so customers can donate. Before Christmas we linked with health visitors in Gilford to see if they knew of families in need.

“We were able to provide three hampers for families, with food donations from the Eurospar and private donations.”

Joanne added: “We’re also planning to expand our hub service to Tullylish Gaelic Club in the new year.

“It was recognised by the club that young people in Laurencetown may not have a way to get to the support hub in Gilford. So, they approached us to see if we could provide a ‘pop-up hub’ at the club once a month or so. They have also made Changing Lives NI their nominated charity.

“It’s still early days for Changing Lives NI, but it is our hope that the support we offer can help someone in need and potentially save lives.”

To make a donation towards the skydive, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/changinglivesniskydive25

You can contact Changing Lives NI on Tel. 07740 550154, email: [email protected] or message the Changing Lives NI Facebook page.