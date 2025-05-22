A Banbridge man living with cancer celebrated his 80th birthday recently by completing a 15,000ft skydive for a cause close to his heart.

Jim Taylor, from Oakdale, took the plunge on May 10 at Skydiving Ireland Centre in Garvagh, to raise money for Action Cancer.

The jump was the local pensioner’s third - and he has no plans to stop there!

It all started 15 years ago, when Jim was diagnosed with prostate cancer and he decided to fundraise for children’s cancer.

Thumbs up from Jim ahead of his 80th birthday skydive.

“I thought about doing a skydive and, when I looked it up, one of the charities was CLIC Sargent.

“I signed up for it and didn’t know what to expect. On the day, I was very nervous.

“There were four young girls who went up before me, and when they came down they were bouncing with excitement and said it was absolutely brilliant.

“When I went up, I was sitting in the plane thinking ‘this was a good idea at the time!’

Jim Taylor soaring through the skies.

“Jumping out of the plane was so exciting - there’s nothing like it.

“The freefall was an unbelievable experience, then when the chute opens you have time to observe the beautiful scenery. I could see right over to Portrush and the coastline.”

For Jim’s 70th birthday, he completed another skydive - this time to raise money for breast cancer.

“Again, a great cause and great experience!” he recalled.

And, just two weeks ago, for his 80th birthday, Jim soared to new heights yet again.

“The 80th birthday skydive was extra special as we jumped from 15,000ft, freefall was at 10,000ft and the chute opened at 5,000ft.

“It was a beautiful day and, so far, I’ve raised £1,200 for Action Cancer, with money still coming in.

“My cancer consultant at the City Hospital, Professor Joe O’Sullivan, has made me promise that, when I am 90, I have to do a skydive for prostate cancer.

“Thankfully, I’m in pretty good health and the prostate hasn't given me trouble since the beginning.

“I would definitely recommend doing a skydive to anyone. The oldest person to have done a jump with Skydive Ireland is 92, so I still have a bit to go yet!”

Jim has raised over £6,000 for his chosen charities over the years, and he wishes to thank everyone who has supported his fundraising efforts.

Donations can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/james-taylor-10