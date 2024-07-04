SOMA FEST Returns To Castlewellan This Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The well known SOMA Festival will be returning to Castlewellan, County Down later this month with a whole host of musical performances, exciting activities and holistic experiences.

Running from July 19-21, the ever-popular SOMA Festival will feature a variety of performances, offering audiences the chance to embrace the alternative festival vibe that can’t be found anywhere else.

The three-day event has been specially curated by the SOMA volunteer team to ensure that the best artists from across the island of Ireland and beyond will be in attendance.

Tíona McSherry, SOMA Festival Director, said she was delighted to develop another fantastic line-up for this year’s event along with the wider team.

Kathryn Shaw, Áine Nic Lúirg and Lorna Nic Cathmhaoil

She said: “Our team has come up with another stellar programme for festival goers to enjoy this year.

“We’re so excited for the incredible acts we have coming to perform. We hope Castlewellan is as buzzing for it as we are.”

With funding from Newry, Mourne & Down District Council, Foras na Gaeilge, and sponsors and partners Whitewater Brewing Co., Glór Uachtar Tíre, Excalibur Press, Dolmes Climate Action Network, and Cumann Phobail Garbhdhoire, SOMA Festival 2024 tickets are already available and can be purchased for individual events or as a weekend access pass to all concerts.

With a full line-up set to be released in due course there will be a number of festival hubs scattered around the town with SOMA on the Square, Little Gems and Mind, Body & Soul also making a return.

Tíona added: “It takes a dedicated group of people to attempt to pull any festival off, not to mention doing it for the love alone.

“A big thank you to all of our funders and sponsors, in particular Whitewater Brewing Co. and Newry, Mourne & Down District Council, and the wonderful volunteers who help make the SOMA Festival a reality.”

SOMA Festival 2024 is set to offer a welcome space for everyone regardless of what they’re interested in, including everything from live music and family entertainment to nature walks and meditation sessions.