​BANBRIDGE Church of Ireland is looking forward to welcoming you to share in its Summer Fete on Saturday, June 21, from 1pm to 4pm, at Holy Trinity Church.

There will be something for all ages, including the return of ‘Paddy’s Market’, a stall with small recycled furniture and household items!

This year the fete is welcoming school choirs from three local primary schools to help get the event off to a good start.

Edenderry, Abercorn and Bridge Primary Schools will come together as a community choir on stage at 1.30pm. The fete is also very excited to be welcoming a choir from Donard School.

Overall Summer Fete 2025 sponsor, Mr Robert Gordon of Gordons Chemist, handing over a generous and much appreciated sponsorship cheque to Rev’d Willie Nixon (Rector) and Mrs Julie McCreanor (Fete Committee Chairperson).

There will be the usual Summer Fete side shows and stalls, but this year the fete organisers are pleased to launch something new - the Big Summer Fete Quiz!

This is a Bible and sports quiz which gives you the opportunity to win some great prizes.

1st prize is a £500 holiday voucher for Willis Travel, 2nd prize a 32” Smart TV and 3rd prize is £150 of SD Kells vouchers.

Thanks are extended to quiz sponsors PW Sales and SD Kells.

You can buy your quiz sheet in advance from the Parish Office, from church members, or on the day of the Summer Fete for only £5/entry!

All correct entries will be drawn for the prizes and the winners will be notified on Wednesday, July 2.

Each year the parish chooses a local charity to support with a donation from the proceeds of the fete and, this year, the event will be supporting the MENCAP Riversley Project in Banbridge.

So, make sure to put Saturday, June 21 in your diary and make your way down to Holy Trinity Church of Ireland for fun, food, prizes and lots of things to buy from 1pm to 4pm!