Sorcha Eastwood MP opens refurbished garden project at Pond Park Care Home

Pond Park Care Home in Lisburn opened its newly refurbished garden last weekend during their annual Summer Barbecue.

Residents, family members, and the wider community came together to mark the occasion with lively music and entertainment, tours of the new garden, and plenty of summer food and drink on offer for visitors.

Newly elected MP Sorcha Eastwood attended the celebrations and said: “I am pleased to be here and delighted to see some of the great work that’s been undertaken here at Pond Park Care Home.

"It really is a testament to what can be accomplished when a community works together to create something beautiful. I hope to see more projects like this in the future, making a difference to everyday life within our care homes and wider community.”

Sorcha Eastwood MP and Deborah O'Reilly, Activities Coordinator.

The idea for the new garden came about two years ago when the home’s dedicated Activities Coordinator, Deborah O’Reilly, set a goal of creating a private, safe, natural area to sit outside when the weather is good and when hosting visitors.

Deborah began reaching out to families, and after two dedicated fundraisers and some cross-community collaboration, the three-month project was completed. The garden refurbishment received lots of support from community groups, the local council, tradespeople, businesses, and residents.

Some of the businesses that supported the project were also in attendance. Local businesses donated materials, while local joiners assisted in building furniture for the facility, ensuring that the tables could comfortably accommodate wheelchairs.

Karla McDermott, Communications Coordinator at Healthcare Ireland, spoke about the project: “We are always so grateful to anyone who helps brighten our homes and bring some colour to our residents’ lives.

Residents, family members and the wider community came together to mark the occasion.

"At Pond Park Care Home, we’ve seen a huge show of support and care from local wellbeing groups, after-school programmes, businesses, and families, who value the significant impact that time spent in proximity to nature can have on residents and those who care for them. Thank you to everyone who got involved, and most especially to Deborah and the rest of the Pond Park team for setting such a brilliant example.”

Live singer ‘Tom the Music Man’ was also on-site to entertain residents. Popcorn and candy floss were available, and staff organised a tombola fundraiser which raised £500 towards the residents’ comfort fund.