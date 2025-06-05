South Belfast’s Pat Miller conquers seven marathons in seven days for Action Cancer – raising thousands along the way

After a week defined by grit, early mornings, and sheer determination, M&S Newtownbreda’s Pat Miller has officially crossed the finish line of an extraordinary challenge: seven marathons in seven consecutive days – all to raise funds for Action Cancer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just one week, Pat ran a staggering 183 miles. Thanks to the incredible generosity of colleagues, customers, friends, family and the wider community, he has so far raised over £11,885 with donations still pouring in.

Pat, who works in Service & Safety and has been with M&S for 12 years, only began running seriously four years ago. Earlier this year, he was deeply moved after attending an Action Cancer event celebrating 15 years of partnership with M&S. Inspired to take action, Pat decided to push himself to the limit to raise funds for the charity’s life-saving services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat’s motivation was also deeply personal, as several of his close family members – including his in-laws, father, mother, and sister – have all been affected by cancer. Their experiences have strengthened his resolve to support Action Cancer and the life-saving services it provides across Northern Ireland.

Pictured is (L – R) Lucy McCusker, Senior Fundraising Manger at Action Cancer, Pat Miller, Ryan Lemon, M&S Northern Ireland Head of Region.

When his running friends Gareth Brown and John Mulholland committed to the same “7-in-7” challenge for their own causes, Pat jumped at the chance to join them. In preparation, he completed weekly treadmill marathons inside the store, running non-stop for up to five hours to raise awareness and kickstart his fundraising. His first in-store effort alone generated over £1,000 toward his initial £2,500 target.

The challenge officially kicked off on May 26, with Pat running 26.2 miles each day for a week, starting as early as 3.30am before heading off to work.

His final run on Sunday, June 1 was made even more special as dozens of supporters joined him for the last leg — including M&S Regional Manager for Northern Ireland, Ryan Lemon. Some completed the full 10km loop from Lesley Forestside, while others joined for the final 5km stretch from Motion Fitness. Their presence gave Pat the boost he needed to push through the toughest moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the experience, Pat said: “There were times during the week when my legs felt like lead, and I genuinely questioned whether I could keep going. But with the donations far surpassing my initial target of £2,500, and seeing familiar faces join me for that last push, I found a second wind I didn’t think I had. The support has been overwhelming, and the amount we’ve raised proves just how worth it every mile was. I’ll never forget it.”

Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, added: “We are all so proud of Pat and what an incredible achievement to hit 183 miles. The store team and all our customers have been right behind him all the way and I know their support has meant a lot. Working with Action Cancer is a true privilege for all M&S colleagues across Northern Ireland. Over the past decade we’ve raised £1.2million to support their life-changing work and it’s fantastic to keep adding to that figure so a big congratulations and thanks Pat from the whole team!”

You can still support Pat’s fundraising efforts by donating at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/7marathonsin7days