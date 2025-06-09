The South Eastern Regional College (SERC) community—especially the Hospitality team—is extremely proud of SERC student chef Matthew Beech, who represented Northern Ireland in the UK and Ireland Final of the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of the Year Competition recently, earning a well-deserved joint runner-up position.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew, who is 19 and from Dunmurry, is studying on the Level 3 Professional Chef course at SERC Lisburn Campus. He wins a three-day stage (work experience) at the Italian Embassy in London.

At the final, held at the Tottenham Hotspur ‘H’ Club, Matthew produced a spring vegetable risotto. Chef judges were drawn from a range of restaurants and businesses including the Italian Embassy in London and the double Michelin-starred Il Luogo in Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing his experience, Matthew said: “I got the chance to cook in the H Club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; their kitchens are fantastic! The judges were very strict, and I was very nervous, but then again everyone was in the same boat. When I was announced as the runner up, I felt amazing when I thought about how many people I’d beaten to get to where I was.

Matthew Beech with Gary Guiney, Riso Gallo chef ambassador.

“I’m buzzing at the thought of getting the chance to go to the Italian Embassy! When I’m there, I’m going to soak up as much information as possible about how their kitchens run and how I can incorporate their style of cooking into my dish next year. I want to compete again, as I’m determined to finish first!”

After the final, Jason Morrison, MD Riso Gallo UK commented: “For more than 167 years, Riso Gallo has supplied many of the top chefs across the world. We understand their passion and commitment to their craft, and the years of training they undertake.

"We launched this competition to help foster and reward the next generation, who can inject personality, passion and creativity into their own vibrant, exciting risotto dish. With over 320 entrants this year, huge congratulations are due to Matthew. He is a great young chef and fully deserved the recognition on the day."