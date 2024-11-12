South Tyrone UFU Group Fold Fundraiser in aid of Rural Support

At the recent Clogher Valley Show, South Tyrone UFU Group held a fundraiser in aid of local farm support charity, Rural Support, and raised an incredible £468.87.

On the day of the show South Tyrone UFU staff sold tea & coffee with a selection of traybakes and asked show participants to make a donation to the local charity.

Pamela Caldwell, Fundraising Executive for Rural Support said “We are extremely grateful to South Tyrone UFU Group for their generosity and for thinking of our charity for their fundraiser.

All of the funds raised will help and support the farming community across Northern Ireland who are facing challenges and times of difficulty.

We would like to thank the group as well as the general public for their support, it will make a huge difference to our work".