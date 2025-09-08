South West College empowers local business growth with up to 90%-funded Skills Focus courses

South West College (SWC) is encouraging business leaders in Fermanagh and Tyrone to avail of Skills Focus training opportunities.

Delivered in partnership with the Department for the Economy, Skills Focus is designed for businesses with fewer than 250 employees can access up to 90% funding for training at qualification level 2 or above, delivered by South West College’s expert staff.

Training is designed to meet the specific needs of employers across a wide range of sectors including engineering, digital technologies, health and social care, leadership and management, and many more. This affordable solution empowers firms to enhance their workforce’s capabilities without being weighed down by the cost.

Employers who engage with the programme can expect practical, workplace-focused training that delivers immediate impact. With courses designed around employer needs, staff can apply new knowledge and skills directly to their roles, improving efficiency, innovation, and service delivery.

The Skills Focus programme also provides an important opportunity for collaboration. By working in partnership with South West College, businesses can influence the type of training available, ensuring it is relevant, up-to-date, and aligned with industry standards. This approach ensures that the programme continues to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Northern Ireland.

For many organisations, training and staff development can often be seen as a challenge due to limited time and resources. Skills Focus removes these barriers by offering funded, flexible training opportunities that can be delivered at a time and place to suit employers.

Success in action: The globally renowned Lough Erne Resort is just one of the local businesses to avail of Skills Focus support. The college delivered ILM Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management training to resort staff members. General Manager Gareth Byrne spoke about the opportunity to develop staff members without the burden of high training costs and Marketing Director, Jonathan Gallagher reflected that the training helped provide him with better leadership and communication skills.

Nicola Quinn, Head of Business and Industry Support at South West College, comments: “We’re thrilled to support businesses through the Skills Focus programme, now with up to 90% funding from the Department for the Economy. It's a game-changer for businesses like Lough Erne Resort, where tailored training delivers real results.

"By collaborating closely with employers, we ensure every course is relevant, practical, and immediately applicable—boosting confidence, productivity, and growth across local industries.”

Why businesses should act now:

Flexibility : Courses can be delivered in the workplace or on SWC’s campuses

: Courses can be delivered in the workplace or on SWC’s campuses Wide range of qualifications : Courses span from Level 2 to higher qualifications in areas such as engineering, business, digital, beauty therapy, personal training, barista skills, cybersecurity, and more.

: Courses span from Level 2 to higher qualifications in areas such as engineering, business, digital, beauty therapy, personal training, barista skills, cybersecurity, and more. Measurable impact: Businesses experience improved workplace productivity, staff motivation, and long-term capability enhancement—just as Lough Erne Resort has demonstrated by investing in its people.

South West College invites all businesses across the region to explore how Skills Focus can catalyse their growth. With funding covering up to 90% of costs, there’s never been a better time to build workforce strength.

To discover available courses or to start your Skills Focus journey:

Contact Rachel Duncan, Skills Support Officer, at [email protected]

Visit the South West College website and navigate to the Skills Focus section for more details and to download a copy of our new industry brochure.