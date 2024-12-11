Southern Regional College performing art students tread the boards with Cinderella pantomime

Southern Regional College’s first year level 3 Performing and Production Arts Extended Diploma students took centre stage this December with their production of Cinderella in the College’s annual pantomime.

Daytime performances were dedicated to primary school pupils, while evening shows were open for the public to enjoy.

Students fully embraced their roles and brought the house down with their tremendous performances.

The classic Disney tale showcased Cinderella capturing the heart of Prince Charming but must face the wrath of her stepmother and in this case, three ugly stepsisters who are determined to vie for the attention of Prince Charming. Aided by her fairy godmother, Cinderella wins the heart and hand of Prince Charming in the festive performance which featured slap stick comedy and the search for the owner of a missing glass slipper before being reunited with its rightful owner

The production featured several crowd-pleasing moments, particularly the hilarious antics of the ugly stepsisters, who delighted in their over-the-top performances, and the interactive audience participation, with the crowd enthusiastically booing the villainous stepmother and stepsisters.

The energy and enthusiasm from both the cast and audience helped create an unforgettable festive experience for all involved.

This year’s pantomime once again highlighted the exceptional talent and creativity of SRC’s Performing Arts students, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating next year’s production.

Teresa McBride, Performing Arts Co-ordinator at Southern Regional College commented: “I am incredibly proud of our first year Performing Arts students for their outstanding performances in Cinderella this year. Over the last few weeks, they dedicated themselves to rehearsals in front of second-year Level 3 Performing Arts students and participated in dress rehearsals in front of College peers.”

“While those experiences were valuable, nothing truly prepares you for the thrill of performing in front of a live audience of excited, screaming primary school pupils. The energy from the children was infectious, and our students rose to the occasion, delivering performances that were full of enthusiasm and passion.”

“Through this production, students have mastered essential stage performance techniques and, most importantly, how to step onto the stage, fully embody their characters, and bring their lines to life. It's been an incredible journey for them, and I couldn't be more impressed with their growth and commitment.”

“Working in the pantomime provides students with a taste of what it’s like in professional productions. During this process, students work with musicians, song writers, hair & makeup artists, and a live band during performances. This experience is invaluable to our students and really gets them ready for work within the industry.”

Students began preparing for the annual pantomime in mid-September, with rehearsals intensifying after Halloween. The pantomime production is a collaborative effort, bringing together students from multiple disciplines, including music, art, and hair and beauty, who all work together to bring the pantomime to life on stage.