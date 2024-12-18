Southern Regional College receives Fundraiser of the Year Award

Southern Regional College have been awarded the Team/College Fundraiser of the Year at the Good for Me, Good for FE awards ceremony held at the House of Lords on Friday, December 6.

The award was presented to the College’s Student Engagement and Organisational Development Teams for raising a staggering £13,500 for NI Children’s Hospice, surpassing the initial target of £10,000.

NI Children's Hospice was selected as SRC’s charity partner for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 academic years. During this period, students and staff at the College undertook 37 charity fundraising events which included a fashion show, movie marathon, Christmas hamper raffles/ Easter egg raffles and coffee and bake sales.

Other fundraising and charity events included a toy appeal delivering 126 toys to students in need, 500 donations to local foodbanks, and an additional 495 winter wellness packs distributed to students to alleviate student poverty.

Finalists waiting to hear the results of Team/College Fundraiser of the Year. 2024 finalists were Southern Regional College, Nottingham College & Barnsley College.

The 2024 Good for Me, Good for FE Awards is the second year of the Awards. These awards recognise the incredible volunteering and fundraising contributions made by staff and students from Further Education (FE) colleges across the UK. Judging the Team/College Fundraiser of the Year award was Dame Sally Dicketts, a tireless campaigner and advocate for learning and skills.

Good for Me Good for FE has become a powerful force for generating millions of pounds of social value in communities across the country. Staff and students from over 150 colleges nationwide have united through fundraising and volunteering efforts -transforming and improving the lives of others.

The Good for Me, Good for FE campaign was launched in June 2021 with the initial aim of generating £1 million in social value, which has since been surpassed. Over the past two years volunteering and fundraising activities have generated over £4 million in social value. SRC is committed to encouraging a community of volunteers through employee and student volunteering and fundraising activities. The College has appointed Alzheimer’s Society NI as its charity partner for the next two academic years.

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College commented: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to receive the 'Team/College Fundraiser of the Year Award’ at the 2024 Good for ME, Good for FE Awards.

Award winners at the Good for Me, Good for FE Awards held at the House of Lords.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication, hard work, and passion of our staff and students. Fundraising plays a crucial role in enhancing the opportunities and experiences we offer our learners, and this award reflects the collective effort to make a real difference. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been involved in these initiatives – together, we are helping to shape a brighter future for all.”

The awards ceremony was hosted in the Cholmondeley Room at the House of Lords by The Baroness Barran MBE, who praised the FE sector's contributions, saying: “Each finalist is incredibly inspiring and extremely deserving of this national recognition. Huge congratulations and thank you to you all.”

Speaking at the event, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, co-founder of Good for Me Good for FE and Group CEO of London South East Colleges, said: "These awards showcase the incredible impact of the FE sector in supporting its communities and generating social value. The contributions of our students and staff are a powerful reminder of the difference we can make together."