Southern Regional College students recognised for success

The event covered all aspects of life at the College, from celebrating students’ academic successes, to sporting, fundraising and successes in regional and national competitions.

A vast array of awards were presented to current and recent past students by Lee Campbell, Principal and CEO of Southern Regional College and Dr Thomas Moore, Chair of the Governing Body, Southern Regional College.

Current students Holly McCaffery, an Engineering (Technical Design & Manufacture) foundation degree and Ruth Douglas, an Applied Industrial Sciences foundation degree student, addressed their fellow students on their educational and professional journeys to date. Both are higher level apprenticeship students with Holly working as a Technical Engineer at MJM Marine and Ruth as an Apprentice Analytical Chemist at Almac.

Employers had a voice in the awards, with a special category, the ‘Employers’ Choice Awards’ presented to four special students. These students excelled during their work placements and demonstrated exceptional growth, motivation and a willingness to learn.

The first Employer’s Choice Award was presented to Callum McElearney, a Level 2 Professional Chef Traineeship student, employed by Killeavy Castle. Callum’s achievements did not end there, as he also received recognition awards for his success as the Generation Chef Regional Winner for Rotary Ireland alongside students Danielle Grant and Leon Ruddy, and Callum successfully reached the finals of the Knorr Professional Student Chef of the Year 2025 challenge.

The second Employer Choice Award went to Bailey McCandless, a Level 3 Site Carpentry apprentice employed by David Jameson Roofing Services. Bailey was recognised as an invaluable asset to the business, with his joinery skills being advanced for his age and repeated requests for his presence on site by supervisors, a glowing endorsement.

The third Employer Choice Award was presented to Emmet Osborne, a Level 3 Electrotechnical Apprenticeship student. Emmet was nominated by his employer Colin O’Connor Electrical who commented on his professionalism, teamwork and leadership qualities.

The fourth and final Employer Choice Award was presented to Daniel Stewart, a Level 2 Motor Vehicles Light Vehicle apprentice who was commended by his employer Shelbourne Motors for his enthusiasm and proactive attitude.

Students were invited to nominate their peers for two special recognitions, ‘Most Inspirational Classmate Award’ and the ‘Best Team Player Award’. Winning the ‘Most Inspirational Classmate Award’ was Serena Tucker, an Armagh Health and Social Care Level 3 Extended Diploma student. Serena inspired her classmates by uplifting those around her and making an immeasurable impact, particularly during a class project focused on loneliness.

The ’Best Team Player Award’ was presented to Philip Harrison, an Engineering Level 3 Advanced Technical Award student. Philip was nominated by his peers for helping and supporting others while working on individual or team projects and often dedicated his own time to assist classmates.

Other awards presented included eight faculty awards, with four awarded to ‘Student of the Year’ and the remaining four to ‘Rising Stars’. The recipients were:

Faculty of Building, Technology & Engineering

Student of the Year - Cian McLoughlin, Bricklaying Level 3 apprentice

Rising Star – Nathan Maginn-Hillen, Light Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Level 3 apprentice

Faculty of Computing, Design & Academic Studies

Student of the Year – Zack Davison, Information Technology, Level 3 Advanced Technical Award

Rising Star – Dania Shhida, Art & Design Level 2 Traineeship

Faculty of Health & Science

Student of the Year – Clara Rose Cooney, Health & Social Care Level 3 Advanced Technical Award

Rising Star – Chantelle Whitla, Health & Social Care Level 2 Traineeship

Faculty of Professional Services

Student of the Year – Eimear Devlin, Business Administration, Level 2 Traineeship

Rising Star – Linzi Anderson, Body Massage Level 3 Certificate

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College commented: “This event was an incredible celebration of our students’ achievements. It was a privilege to witness the passion, talent, and resilience that define our College. Whether those who celebrated with us on the evening are continuing their studies, entering the workforce, or pursuing new opportunities, I hope they left feeling inspired — not only by their own accomplishments, but by the success of their peers. I wish each and every one of them continued success”.

