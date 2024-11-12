Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you noticed all the recent buzz around Antrim Town? There has been plenty of excitement about the new 16,000 sq/ft flexible, modern workspace, and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are thrilled to announce that "space" has officially opened!

In 2021 The Council successfully secured £1.2m from the UK Government to help fund the project’s development and a further £3.9m for a sister project in Glengormley town centre, due to open early in 2026.

Occupying the former Wellworths building on the High Street, this state-of-the-art facility aims to support entrepreneurs, business start-ups, SMEs and innovators to create a business community in the town centre. It is an opportunity to meet face to face in the tech-enabled, spacious boardrooms or collaborate with others in the hot desk areas. You can also rent a dedicated office with flexible terms.

During the opening event, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly talked about the benefits this workspace will bring to the town, to businesses and to budding entrepreneurs; “This project will help support vital business start-ups and entrepreneurs and boost the local economy. It will be fantastic to witness this workspace breathe new life into my hometown of Antrim. I am proud of the collaboration the Council has enjoyed with both Antrim Enterprise Agency and the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government to make this ‘best-in-class’ facility a reality”.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly officially opening Space Antrim with (L-R), Deputy Mayor Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, Chief Executive of ANBC Mr Richard Baker GM MSc, Outgoing Chair of Antrim Enterprise Professor Jonathan Wallace, Deputy Director of Regeneration and Infrastructure Mr Steven Norris, Incoming Chair of Antrim Enterprise Mr Declan Barry, First private office tennant Mr Aidrian Patterson from Arc Design and Jenny Martin, Ministries of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Attendees also received a comprehensive overview and update of both the Antrim and Glengormley space sites. Richard Baker, Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, explained that it is expected that the increased footfall and local shopping from this additional workforce will help boost the local economy. He commented “We are excited to launch this new venture in Antrim Town and look forward to bringing the same to Glengormley in early 2026. These flexible workspace solutions will not only benefit the clients and businesses that avail of these state-of-the-art desks, meeting rooms and offices, it will also be a tangible boost to the local retailers in both towns.”

The Council have appointed Antrim Enterprise Agency Limited as operators for SPACE and they bring over 30 years’ experience to this role. Speaking at the official opening, outgoing Chairperson Professor Jonathan Wallace stated “I am delighted to see the fruition of all our collaborative efforts and the vibrancy and enthusiasm that will continue to drive SPACE Antrim forward with the strengthening of this excellent on-going relationship with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to the benefit of both local businesses and the community in the Borough.”

Adrian Patterson, a local businessman from Arc Design Limited, was the first to establish his business in one of the dedicated office spaces. At the opening event, he remarked, “This space has already had a positive impact on my business. I’m committed to attention to detail and delivering top-quality designs to my clients, and this facility perfectly aligns with that standard. Clients are impressed the moment they step inside. The added shower and locker facilities also enhance my work-life balance - it truly feels like a home away from home and I would recommend to anyone that is looking for a new workspace to pop in and have a tour.”

