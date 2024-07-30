SPARK brings free neurodivergent family fun day to Belfast this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new organisation set up to support neurodivergent families and individuals has announced their first Creative Fun Day will take place in Belfast this weekend.

Saturday, August 3 will see SPARK, in partnership with Arts Care, open the doors of 2 Royal Avenue for an afternoon of fun, socialising with like-minded families and other activities.

The free event is open to all neurodivergent families from 10am to 1pm and will include a plethora of different activities for everyone to avail of.

Offering a safe space for parents and children to connect with similar families, attendees of all ages are welcome to take part in the event and explore the happenings inside.

Co-founders of SPARK Group Cara Marks and Gary Gates.

Held inside 2 Royal Avenue, the vast community space is set to be transformed by stalls and tables dedicated to providing information on neurodivergence, workshops for children to enjoy, interactive sessions and more.

The extensive event listing reveals several highlights, including the highly-anticipated Interactive Drum Workshops, which help provide sensory stimulation to neurodiverse children.

The rhythmic patterns not only have calming benefits, but they also have physical pros including enhancing motor skills, providing a communication form for anyone non-verbal and more, making them a great addition to the day’s line-up.

The three-hour feat will also include storytelling sessions, where children are able to hear magnificent tales and express their subsequent emotions without fear of being judged.

Other activities include face painting, arts and crafts stalls, neurodivergent information tables and networking opportunities for adults, plus a vibrant sense of community.

Neurodivergence is an umbrella term used to refer to conditions such as ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, OCD, Tourette's Syndrome and more, with SPARK providing a networking group for any Neurodivergent members of the Belfast community and beyond.

Gary Gates, co-creator of the SPARK group, was diagnosed as having ADHD in his forties and spoke of the importance of creating an open discourse and space for neurodiverse parents such as himself.

He said: "Being neurodivergent can be difficult enough, but being a neurodivergent parent raising neurodivergent children can be extremely hard.

“And so, thanks to the Bank of Ideas fund, and in partnership with Arts Care, SPARK was able to create this free creative family fun day for neurodivergent families.

“We just want people to come and have fun and, most importantly, be their authentic selves."

SPARK is both an online and in-person platform that enables members of the neurodivergent community to access resources and converse with other people who may have gone through similar life experiences, with feedback being taken on board from past event attendees.

Cara Marks, the other half of the brainbox duo behind SPARK, identified that Saturday’s event was created following discussions with Belfast locals on what can be implemented for neurodivergent individuals in the city.

She said: "SPARK actively engages with our members, seeking out topics of interest to share within the community.

“Many of our members have neurodivergent children, and one topic that kept emerging is that we need more things for neurodivergent families to do, especially in neuro-inclusive environments.

“We listened to what was said and as a result, we are proud to present SPARK's first creative family fun day for neurodivergent families."