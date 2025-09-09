Spinning Yarns Festival celebration of tradition and creativity attracts 1,000 visitors

The festival brought the timeless beauty of wool and linen to life with a bustling artisan marketplace, live demonstrations from the Ulster Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers, intricate bobbin lace making, and even some friendly alpacas.

Families enjoyed free entertainment, while crafters of all ages explored workshops ranging from peg loom weaving and micro thread crochet to spoon carving, foraging and fibre, and sashiko, each offering a unique opportunity to learn new skills and take home a handmade creation.

A highlight of the weekend was the return of acclaimed crochet designer Eleonora Tully, who inspired audiences with her keynote talk celebrating 10 years of her Coastal Crochet designs. Sharing insights into her design journey, Eleonora captivated both beginners and experienced makers with her creative process and practical advice.

Reflecting on the festival’s success, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said: “Spinning Yarns is a wonderful celebration of our borough’s textile traditions and creative talent. The festival has become a firm favourite in our cultural calendar, offering something for everyone, from hands-on workshops and inspiring demonstrations to tasty bites and fun for all the family.

"It was fantastic to see such colour, craft, and community spirit brought to life with so many visitors joining us this year despite the changeable weather!”

1 . Contributed Eleonora Tully, key speaker at this year’s Spinning Yarns Festival, with one of her costal crochet designs. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Eve Lecky enjoying the Spinning Yarns Festival at Mossley Mill. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Mayor with members of the Hookery Craft Group Heather Anderson, Peter Anderson and Chloe Anderson at this year’s Spinning Yarns Festival. Photo: Submitted