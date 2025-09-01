Spinning Yarns Festival returns to Mossley Mill this weekend

The Spinning Yarns Festival returns to Mossley Mill on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September, 10am–5pm, bringing a weekend packed with creativity, colour and hands-on fun.

Hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the two-day celebration showcases the timeless beauty of wool and linen through craft, storytelling and community spirit.

Festival-goers can expect a vibrant programme including a bustling craft marketplace filled with artisan stalls and unique handmade creations, friendly alpacas and free children’s entertainment, and live demonstrations of traditional textile skills from the Ulster Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers, alongside bobbin lace making.

There will also be a rich menu of creative workshops (additional fees apply) where visitors can learn skills such as Amigurumi, Dorset Buttons, Flint Knapping, Foraging & Fibre, Needle Felting, Peg Loom Weaving, Sashiko, Spoon Carving, Upcycling Denim, Mending, and more - the perfect chance to craft your own handmade piece to take home.

Members of the Hookery Craft Group Niqi Rainey, Heather Anderson and Chloe Anderson launching Spinning Yarns 2025 with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick.

Acclaimed crochet designer Eleonora Tully returns as this year’s key speaker following the debut of her stunning Causeway pattern at last year’s festival. Eleonora will be celebrating 10 years of Coastal Crochet, sharing her design journey, creative process and practical tips to inspire crafters of all levels.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said: “Spinning Yarns is a wonderful celebration of our Borough’s textile traditions and creative talent. The festival has become a firm favourite in our cultural calendar, offering something for everyone, from hands-on workshops and inspiring demonstrations to tasty bites and fun for all the family. Come along, get creative and enjoy the colour, craft, and community spirit.”

Tickets are priced at £7 for adults, £5 for concessions, with free entry for children under 16. Weekend tickets are also available for £11.50.

Visitors can also indulge in a relaxing Spinning Yarns Afternoon Tea in Yarn’s Kitchen by Manns, served on Saturday 6 September from 12 noon–2pm (advance booking required).

For full details and to book tickets, visit spinningyarnsfestival.com