'Sport is NOT a luxury' research warns cost-of-living crisis is pricing children out of sport in Northern Ireland

New Ulster University study reveals widening inequalities in access to sport and physical activity for children across Northern Ireland

New research from Ulster University highlights how the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is severely limiting access to sport and physical activity for children and adolescents in Northern Ireland, with families from lower-income backgrounds being hit hardest.

The study surveyed 855 parents/guardians (90% of whom were in employment) and reveals that despite strong parental support for physical activity, rising costs have forced more than a third of families to cut back on spending for their children's sport and activity needs.

Alarmingly, 37% of children have missed out on opportunities due to financial pressures, and one quarter of parents involved reported borrowing money or using credit to cover the cost of sport or physical activity for their children.

Key Findings:

85% of parents believe sport is important for helping children manage stress.

30% cannot afford the necessary equipment or clothing for their children to participate in sport/physical activity.

35% have reduced spending on sport and physical activity since the onset of the cost-of-living crisis in 2021.

24% have used credit or borrowed money to cover the cost of sport/physical activity for their children.

Lead author Dr Maria O’Kane, Lecturer in Healthcare Science, said: “It is well established that physical activity has many health benefits for children and adolescents yet less than 1 in 4 children in NI meet physical activity guidelines. Our research shows that despite strong parental support for sport and physical activity, families were struggling to cover the costs for their children.

"A child’s ability to be active, should never depend on their family income. We need bold, strategic action from the government to invest in long-term solutions that ensure all children, regardless of socioeconomic status, can access the lifelong benefits of physical activity.”

The ‘Sport is NOT a Luxury’ report was launched at Stormont by Ulster University researchers Dr Maria O’Kane, Roisin McCafferty, Róisín Carney, Prof Alison Gallagher, Prof Marie Murphy, Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick and Dr Angela Carlin.

The event was sponsored by Michelle Guy, MLA, Alliance Party Education spokesperson who said: “We know the cost of living continues to have a huge impact on families here, and so while this new research may not come as a complete surprise, the figures uncovered and the quotes from parents are stark. Unfortunately, the research also shows there is a growing divide between which children can access particular sports and activities depending on household income. Importantly, no child should be shut out of sport or physical activity because of the cost.”

The seminar highlighted the vital role of physical activity in children’s lives, the value of low or no-cost opportunities, and set out six key policy recommendations from the research team aimed at addressing the growing inequalities in access:

Anti-Poverty Strategy: Introduce a ring-fenced budget for child poverty with realistic targets that promote equal access to physical activity. School-Based Physical Activity: Mandate a minimum of 120 minutes of PE per week and promote whole-school physical activity initiatives. Investment in Community Sport: Increase funding for sport and leisure facilities and support clubs facing rising operational costs. NI Physical Activity Inclusion Fund: Create a dedicated fund for co-designed programmes targeting disadvantaged children and adolescents. Free/Low-Cost Opportunity Portal: Develop an online platform listing local, accessible activity options for families. National Participation Monitoring: Establish a surveillance system tracking children's activity levels by income, gender, age, and disability.

Prof Malachy O’Neill (Director of Regional Engagement, Ulster University), who chaired the session, added:“This was a really informative and interesting event that showcased the impactful research being undertaken by the team at Ulster University. The presentations were thought provoking and the research findings underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions to prevent further widening of health and activity inequalities among our young people.”