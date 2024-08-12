Sports clubs going for gold with NI water refillution
Since launching its Refillution summer campaign, NI Water has distributed over 12,000 resuable bottles to almost 125 sports clubs with everyone taking NI Water’s Plastic Promise Pledge to always refill a reusable bottle from the tap.
From football, cricket and hurling to wrestling, tennis and swimming, NI Water scoreboards show a wide variety of sports clubs have now joined the Refillution.
NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen said: “Here’s to our local sports club Refillution stars who are aiming high and pushing hard to win the race against plastic pollution. The fact that so many have signed up to NI Water’s Plastic Pledge Promise shows that they truly want to move away from single-use plastics and begin a reuse movement that mitigates plastic waste and cares for the natural environment.”
Sports Clubs across Northern Ireland can still sign up to NI Water’s Join the Refillution campaign and claim their free sports bottles by emailing [email protected] or find out more at www.niwater.com/refillution-join/
