Sports, Science and Animal students set sights on South Africa

Nineteen (19) students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) are heading to South Africa to the Sibuya Game Reserve and Port Elizabeth for placements, learning and exploring, fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement across the world, contributing to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is the Department for Education (UK).

While in South Africa, Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Animal Management students Kayla Belshaw (18, Moira), Sophie Pryce (18, Annalong), Manus McCaughan (17, Bangor) and Level 3 Advanced Tech in Applied Science students Kelsey Van Vogt (17, Downpatrick), Mya Leneghan (18, Newcastle), Lochlin Moynihan (17, Cabra), Eve Watson (18, Lisburn), and Meg Larmour (19, Bangor), will be working at the Sibuya Game Reserve in Kenton-On-Sea. The students will be working alongside park rangers and other volunteers to get hands-on conservation experience, working on several sustainability projects.

Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sport students Abbie Boyd (20, Lisburn), Tom Anderson (18, Lisburn), Oscar Hall (18, Dromore), Mason Thompson (19, Lisburn), Calum Greer (19, Craigavon), Tiarnan Gaskin (19, Crumlin), Ethan Harden (19, Belfast), Luke Henry (19, Newtownards), Robbie Lockhart (17, Bangor), Carter McNamee (18, Lisburn) and Sophie Neill (18, Newcastle) will be working in Port Elizabeth while in South Africa. They will work alongside volunteers through the charity United Through Sport, to supervise and coach students during sports activities in township schools in the surrounding area.

The students will be accompanied by SERC Animal Care / Management Lecturer Emily Morgan, SERC Associate Lecturer in Animal Care / Management Laura Finnegan, SERC Art and Sport Deputy Head of School Phillip McKelvey, and SERC Associate Lecturer in Sports Studies Pauline Watson. Students will leave for South Africa on 1 June 2025.

This academic year, a total of 46 SERC students from Culinary Arts, Travel & Tourism, Business Studies, Sport, Animal Care and Science programmes will have headed off to sunnier climes to enjoy work and study placements in the USA, Tenerife, Italy and South Africa.