‘Spring into Our Town’ Campaign Showcases the Fabulous Fashion retailers on offer in the borough

Get ready to embark on an electrifying journey through Urban ABC's fashion universe! Join us as we dive into the vibrant world of fashion retailers with cutting edge creative videos and exclusive interviews, unveiling the latest trends and styles straight from the heart of Urban ABC centres. We’ll even have some sneaky peeks from behind the scenes.

But that's not all! Urban ABC understands that sustainability can also be fashion focused. We will be showcasing what sustainable fashions are available and how to dress for an event sustainably.

Whether you’re off for the dazzling lights of Armagh's Market Place theatre to the laid-back elegance of Banbridge's Sunday brunch. Or from the thrilling adventures of Craigavon's lakeside escapades to the cosy charm of Dromore's lunchtime rendezvous, we're bringing you the ultimate fashion experience. And let's not forget about Portadown's romantic date night dinner or Lurgan's lively soirée with friends – where every moment is infused with style and excitement. Get ready to discover, indulge and be inspired as we redefine the fashion landscape, one thrilling video at a time!

Deputy Chief Executive of ABC Council, Charlene Stoops (Centre), alongside local fashion retailers

Urban ABC celebrates the vibrant energy of urban life, embracing the ever-changing landscape of modern cities. Our campaign shines a spotlight on the incredible fashion options within the urban centres of Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon, Dromore, Lurgan and Portadown. We're on a mission to breathe new life into these communities, fostering connections between fashion enthusiasts and local retailers. By igniting interest, attracting more foot traffic and encouraging increased retail spending, we hope to spark a resurgence of economic vitality throughout the region.

As Urban ABC invites shoppers to embrace their unique style, the campaign promises to transform urban centres into premier fashion destinations, showcasing the latest trends, curated collections, and personalised shopping experiences for a chic and seamless fashion journey.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am delighted that my Department has provided funding of £60,000 towards the ABC Spring Marketing campaign, of which the Urban ABC ‘Spring into Our Town’ is the latest retail campaign. Funding initiatives such as this helps showcase local businesses on our high streets, which contribute to the long-term viability and prosperity of our towns and city centres.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said:

“We are delighted to support so many retailers across our borough with this exciting initiative to showcase the fantastic businesses we have right on our doorstep and increase footfall to our urban centres. I’m looking forward to seeing the latest style and trends through the series of online videos and I encourage everyone to shop local, support local businesses and explore what our urban centres have to offer.”