SRC announced as finalists for OCN NI Learner Endeavour Awards

Southern Regional College (SRC) Professional Chef Traineeship student Anthony Oliveria and lecturer Yvonne McCaghey have been shortlisted for awards by the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI) as part of the Learning Endeavour Awards. Anthony is one of five finalists nominated for ‘Further Education Learner of the Year’ while tutor Yvonne, is one of six finalists for the title of ‘Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year’.

Yvonne is one of many professional chefs who teaches on the Professional Chef Traineeship course at Southern Regional College whilst also being the lead programme coordinator for the Level 1 and Level 2 Larder and Patisserie courses.

Anthony, who attends SRC’s Portadown campus said:

“I’m honestly quite excited for the awards. I wasn’t expecting to be nominated or even be a finalist, so it’s all been quite a surprise. My parents are delighted as well and I’m really hoping that I win this award for them.”

Yvonne McCaghey who has been announced as a finalist for ‘Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year’ in the OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards.

Lecturer Yvonne is similarly delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist. Speaking on her nomination, Yvonne added:

“I enjoy the journey of transforming the lives of our students. Helping them develop the skills required to become a chef and enabling them to lead the way in the catering industry. To adopt another saying, ‘It’s not about perfect, it’s about effort. When you bring that effort every single day, that’s where transformation happens. That’s how change occurs.' I always lead by example and have an open door for students to come to me if they need help or support.”

Michelle Moore, Curriculum Area Manager for Hospitality & Tourism at Southern Regional College commented:

“The College is excited to have two finalists in the OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards. Yvonne is an excellent tutor who goes the extra mile for students and is a very deserving lecturer of this recognition. Likewise, Anthony is a very committed student and has striven to achieve his goals through hard work, resilience, and a genuine passion for learning. We are incredibly proud of both their achievements and the example they set for our College community.”

Professional Chef Traineeship student Anthony Oliveria who is a finalist for ‘Further Education Learner of the Year’ in OCN NI’s Learning Endeavour Awards.

Now in its seventh year, the OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards will take place at the iconic Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 24th June 2025. This year’s shortlist features nominees from across Northern Ireland, representing excellence in nine award categories.

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout Northern Ireland.