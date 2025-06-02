SRC apprentice engineer wows judges at NI Manufacturing Awards

Luke Rushe, a second-year higher level apprentice foundation degree student at Southern Regional College has been awarded ‘Apprentice of the Year’ at the Insider Made in Northern Ireland Awards held at the Titanic Museum in Belfast last month.

Luke currently studies the Engineering (Technical Design & Manufacture) foundation degree higher level apprenticeship at the College's Newry campus whilst working with Lisburn based conveyor belting manufacturer Smiley Monroe as a design engineer.

In scooping the award, Luke faced stiff competition from four other finalists but was delighted to receive the title as ‘Apprentice of the Year’.

Speaking on his win, Luke said: “It was amazing to even be nominated for the award. Sitting there at the awards ceremony, I thought my chances of winning were slim to none, so when I heard my name called out it was a real shock. I honestly didn’t think I was going to win.”

When selecting the winner for ‘Apprentice of the Year’, judges were on the lookout for the individual who showed the greatest achievement, contribution to their employer’s business and overall potential.

Luke mainly works in the product development team at Smiley Monroe but also supports the manufacturing engineering team. His role involves designing new products, improving existing products and supporting day-to-day engineering tasks.

In awarding Luke with the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ title, the judges were hugely impressed with Luke’s skill levels, as well as his enthusiasm and determination. This was exemplified by him going into the workplace each week showing new sketches and prototypes he made at home.

This year’s Insider Awards marks the tenth year of the awards and celebrates the most successful and inspiring manufacturing businesses across Northern Ireland. As the Northern Ireland regional winner, Luke will now progress to the ‘Made In the UK Awards’ national event which takes place on Thursday 19 June in Liverpool.

Caitriona Hamilton, Lecturer in Engineering at Southern Regional College commented: “Luke winning Apprentice of the Year at the Made in Northern Ireland Awards is a fantastic achievement and a real testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent.

"It’s wonderful to see his efforts being acknowledged, and we wish him every success as he goes on to represent the region at the Made in the UK finals. We’ve no doubt he’ll do himself, his company, and the College proud.”