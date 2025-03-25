SRC music department welcomes local schools for free

By Heather Coote
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:16 BST

Southern Regional College’s (SRC) music department has opened its doors to young musicians across the region, offering free professional recording sessions designed to inspire and nurture the next generation of talent.

As part of SRC Music Department’s ongoing commitment to supporting music education, students from St Joseph’s High School, Our Lady’s Grammar, and St John the Baptist College recently stepped into the studio, experiencing the magic of high-quality recording in a professional environment. The sessions catered to a variety of musical styles, capturing the incredible performances of school choirs and traditional Irish ensembles.

The impact was immediate, with students leaving SRC more motivated than ever to pursue their musical dreams. One attending school shared their excitement:

"Many of our students were inspired today and have said they want to attend SRC to study music production! We absolutely loved the experience and working with you all. The students returned to school absolutely beaming, so thank you."

Students recording at SRC’s music studio.Students recording at SRC’s music studio.
This initiative reflects SRC Music Department’s dedication to fostering musical talent and providing hands-on learning experiences for current students. Each recording was facilitated by studio engineers from the final year Foundation Degree. By collaborating with local schools, the college hopes to ignite a passion for music and production, showing students the endless possibilities within the industry.

For more information about music opportunities at SRC, check out @srcmusicdept on Instagram or contact the College at 0300 123 1223.

