SRC music students go global with breakthrough Berlin tour

By Heather Coote
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 15:52 BST
Music students from the Southern Regional College’s Creative Music and Audio Production Foundation Degree have just completed a transformative 4-day international tour to Berlin, showcasing original music, stunning performances, and creative ambition on a global stage.

The tour featured performances and creative projects by three emerging artists - The Magic, Discworld, and Saran - who took the German capital by storm. At the heart of the tour was an exclusive recording session at the world-renowned concert and event venue, Funkhaus Berlin, in collaboration with creative partners Catalyst Institute for Creative Arts & Technology, as part of The Magic’s upcoming "Live in Berlin" film series.

Saran and their band delivered a powerful live set at the iconic Speiches Rock and Blues Bar, captivating the Berlin crowd and earning a well-deserved encore. Meanwhile, Discworld turned the streets of Berlin into a film set, shooting a music video at the legendary Teufelsberg Radio Towers.

This immersive project was made possible by the students’ own dedication. Over 8 months, they raised more than £4,500 through a series of lunchtime gigs and full-scale events, putting on over 10 live shows throughout the year.

The tour stands as a testament to SRC’s commitment to real-world creative development through its Creative Music and Audio Production Foundation Degree - a forward-thinking programme that puts students at the centre of the music industry.

The project was proudly supported by local businesses, whose sponsorship helped bring this unforgettable journey to life.

Emerging Artist ‘The Magic’ during an exclusive recording session at the world-renowned concert and event venue, Funkhaus Berlin.

1. Contributed

Emerging Artist ‘The Magic’ during an exclusive recording session at the world-renowned concert and event venue, Funkhaus Berlin. Photo: Submitted

Band ‘Saran’ who captivated audiences at the iconic Speiches Rock and Blues Bar in Berlin.

2. Contributed

Band ‘Saran’ who captivated audiences at the iconic Speiches Rock and Blues Bar in Berlin. Photo: Submitted

Band ‘Discworld’ who turned the streets of Berlin into a setting for their music video.

3. Contributed

Band ‘Discworld’ who turned the streets of Berlin into a setting for their music video. Photo: Submitted

Students from SRC’s College’s Creative Music and Audio Production Foundation Degree who have went global with an international tour to Berlin with captivating performances.

4. Contributed

Students from SRC’s College’s Creative Music and Audio Production Foundation Degree who have went global with an international tour to Berlin with captivating performances. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice