SRC music students go global with breakthrough Berlin tour

The tour featured performances and creative projects by three emerging artists - The Magic, Discworld, and Saran - who took the German capital by storm. At the heart of the tour was an exclusive recording session at the world-renowned concert and event venue, Funkhaus Berlin, in collaboration with creative partners Catalyst Institute for Creative Arts & Technology, as part of The Magic’s upcoming "Live in Berlin" film series.

Saran and their band delivered a powerful live set at the iconic Speiches Rock and Blues Bar, captivating the Berlin crowd and earning a well-deserved encore. Meanwhile, Discworld turned the streets of Berlin into a film set, shooting a music video at the legendary Teufelsberg Radio Towers.

This immersive project was made possible by the students’ own dedication. Over 8 months, they raised more than £4,500 through a series of lunchtime gigs and full-scale events, putting on over 10 live shows throughout the year.

The tour stands as a testament to SRC’s commitment to real-world creative development through its Creative Music and Audio Production Foundation Degree - a forward-thinking programme that puts students at the centre of the music industry.

The project was proudly supported by local businesses, whose sponsorship helped bring this unforgettable journey to life.

1 . Contributed Emerging Artist ‘The Magic’ during an exclusive recording session at the world-renowned concert and event venue, Funkhaus Berlin. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Band ‘Saran’ who captivated audiences at the iconic Speiches Rock and Blues Bar in Berlin. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Band ‘Discworld’ who turned the streets of Berlin into a setting for their music video. Photo: Submitted