St Bernard’s Primary play their part in World Water Day with NI Water

Students from St Bernard’s Primary School in Glengormley have been playing their part in World Water Day with NI Water.

World Water Day on 22nd March is an annual United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of fresh water. The theme for 2025 is ‘Glacier Preservation, highlighting the urgent need to protect glaciers and secure freshwater resources for future generations.

The group of curious students joined NI Water’s education team for a tour of the Wastewater Heritage Centre in Belfast and to learn more about protecting frozen water resources for the future. Activities also included a fun game of Water Bingo and exploring more about the meaning behind its ice caps card.

NI Water education officer Anna Killen said: “Glaciers store approximately 70% of the world's fresh water, making them the largest natural reservoir of freshwater on earth. They are critical to life as their meltwater is essential for drinking water, agriculture, industry, clean energy production and healthy ecosystems.

“However, climate change is impacting that for all of us. We are hearing more about how glaciers are melting rapidly and how that’s making the water cycle more unpredictable and extreme, causing uncertainty to water flows with profound impacts on people and the planet.

“This World Water Day, we’re remembering the importance of working together to prioritise glacier preservation to tackle climate change and the global water crisis. To learn more about how you can save water go to www.getwaterfit.co.uk to find out where you use water in your home and discover easy ways to make savings and stay water fit.”