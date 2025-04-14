Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Mark’s Silver Band, Portadown, is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded the Northern Ireland Band of the Year 2025, receiving the esteemed Brass Band Northern Ireland Haughton Cup for Musical Proficiency over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious accolade marks a significant milestone in the band’s history, as it was last presented to St Mark’s in 1998. The award recognises not only musical excellence but also the dedication, teamwork, and spirit that define our band.

We were especially honoured to receive the trophy from the President of Brass Band Northern Ireland (BBNI), Mr. Bill Caughey, who is also a former conductor of our band – making the moment even more meaningful for all involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Watson, Chairperson says: “We are overwhelmed with pride for every one of our band members, this award is a testament to the tireless work, commitment, and passion shown by our musicians throughout the year. From our youngest learners to our most seasoned players, we are incredibly fortunate to have a band full of people eager to grow, learn, and make music together.”

L-R Rachel Gilpin, Jessie Weir and Lucy Sterritt accepting award from Brass Band Northern Ireland President Mr Bill Caughey.

A special thank-you goes to our Musical Director, Bob Quick, whose leadership, dedication, and vision have played a vital role in our success. His encouragement and musical expertise continue to inspire our band to reach new heights.

St Mark’s Silver Band extends heartfelt thanks to BBNI for their continued support of brass music in Northern Ireland, and to our community, supporters, and families who have cheered us on every step of the way.

As we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we look ahead with excitement to the future – proud of our past, passionate about our present, and inspired for what’s to come.

If you want to join St Mark’s Silver band, drop us an email at [email protected]