Stage lights at the ready for creative arts students

Southern Regional College students Anna-Grace McGuinness and Teagan Cousins got the experience of a lifetime undertaking a British Film Institute (BFI) Film Academy at the Armagh AmmA Centre.

Both students heard about the opportunity shortly after commencing their Creative Arts and Digital Technologies level 2 Traineeship at Southern Regional College, when award winning writer and director Conor Toner visited the Armagh campus last September.

The Academy cumulated in the production of two films exhibited at an awards ceremony last month, with students going on stage to speak about productions to audience members.

Anna-Grace and Teagan had to get their applications in for the Academy quick, with the Academy starting in September and only 20 spots on offer. The Academy ran for 12 weeks every Thursday night from September to December, with masterclasses occurring on occasional Saturdays with industry experts in attendance to tutor students.

The Academy enabled students to receive practical training in film production, editing and sound production with the end result being the production of two short films. Anna-Grace took on the role of director in the short film “The Knocking”.

This involved the film’s protagonist Oran attempting to escape death, but realising he’s in a circle of death, much like the plots of earlier films ‘Groundhog Day” from 1993 and the 2017 production ‘Happy Death Day’.

Speaking on her experience, Anna-Grace said:

“I loved being a director on this short film and working with a crew. Working in a role like what real directors do – hiring crew who were my classmates, I absolutely loved it.”

Teagan worked as a boom mic operator and navigating the sound board on the short film “Detox” which centred around a young girl who wanted to reduce her online screen time and engaged in different methods to distract herself from screen usage.

Testament to her commitment to the role Teagan would find herself in tight spots, at one point backed into a shower with a boom mic to catch optimum sound. Prior to her Academy experience, sound production wasn’t an area that Teagan would have considered making a career out of, but the experience has opened her eyes to the potential it holds.

BFI Film Academy, at the AmmA Centre in Armagh, is a prestigious program designed for young people aged 16-19 who are passionate about film and eager to pursue a career in the industry. The Academy enables young people to better understand the film industry, its dynamics and career pathways.

Teagan is now keen to capitalise on opportunities within the film industry and build on her educational experience at the College.

Teagan commented: “There are a range of things I’m interested in, I came in wanting to be an editor, now I'm leaving wanting to lean more into screenwriting. I have nothing specific in mind, I’ll take any opportunity handed to me or work experience.”

Anna-Grace is also keen on pursing the Media level 3 Extended Diploma at the College with the aim of getting into the film industry as soon as possible and hopefully continuing with a directing role.

Mairead Duffy, lecturer at Southern Regional College commented: “I am so proud of the girls; they ceased the opportunity and saw the potential learning experience in the BFI Film Academy. They worked extremely hard and gave up their spare time to work with new people and learn from film industry professionals.”

Mairead continued: “I attended their awards night and was in awe of the work produced and how they spoke to a large audience on their productions too. The experience has really enhanced their learning and has helped them make valuable contacts and even more determined to complete their Level 2 Creative Arts and Digital Technologies Traineeship and continue onto the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Media at SRC. I have no doubt these learners will be successful in the future."