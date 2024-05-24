Step back in time at Sentry Hill to mark D-Day 80

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark your calendars for Saturday 8 June, 12 to 4pm as Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council commemorates the 80th anniversary of the iconic D-Day landings of 6 June 1944 with a special event at Sentry Hill, Newtownabbey.

Sentry Hill will be transported back in time with 40s and 50s music playing on the lawn, inviting guests to lay down a blanket and take in the beautiful surroundings. Inside the house will encapsulate a fascinating display of WWII memorabilia and rare objects from the era, as well as a ‘Living Library’ where you can meet war veterans and ex-military personnel to soak up history from their own personal experiences and stories.

The educational fun doesn’t stop there as there will be heritage military vehicles to hop inside and take some pictures and a kite making workshop to learn how kites were made and how they were used for communication at the time.

It wouldn’t be an 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings without a visit from the beautiful “Forces Sweetheart” in the form of Michelle Baird, a Vera Lynn tribute act, who will perform the classics that raised the spirits of the serving troops during World War II.

This event comes just weeks before the D-Day themed Armed Forces Day at Jordanstown Loughshore Park on Saturday 22 June that will feature a mini air show from The Red Arrows, RAF Tutor and the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: “June is set to be a month of rich heritage and history for our Borough. As we mark 80 years since the D-Day landings with an event at Sentry Hill, and host Armed Forces Day at Jordanstown Loughshore Park, both events are sure to be a day to remember.”