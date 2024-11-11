Step into the season at Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Christmas light switch on events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to step into the season as the annual Christmas Light Switch On events return to Antrim and Newtownabbey, from 21 to 30 November. Hosted by Stuart Robinson, each event will be filled with live entertainment, seasonal treats, and a line-up of performances by local groups and schools.

Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus himself will debut a special sporty tracksuit designed by Callum Longstaff from Kilbride, the winner of the Christmas Sporty Santa Outfit competition. With this new look, Santa will encourage everyone to stay active and healthy during the festive season.

The Christmas Light Switch On schedule is as follows:

Crumlin Leisure CentreThursday 21 November: 6–7.30pm

John Street Car Park, RandalstownFriday 22 November: 6-7.30pm

Lilian Bland Park, GlengormleySaturday 23 November: 4.30–6pm

Hazelbank Park*Tuesday 26 November: 7–8.30pm

Mossley MillWednesday 27 November: 6–7.30pm

Railway Street Car Park, AntrimThursday 28 November: 6–7.30pm

The Square Car Park, BallyclareSaturday 30 November: 4.30–6.00pm

Santa and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly get ready to Step into the Season at the Christmas Light Switch On Events

* No public parking will be available at Hazelbank Park. Alternatively, a park-and-ride service, including Accessible Car Parking, will leave the NRC car park from 6pm and every 20 minutes thereafter.

To ensure these events can be equally enjoyed by all there will be an accessible viewing point at the stage area. There will also be Sign Language provision on stage and an AccessoLoo Changing Facility.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said, “Our Christmas Light Switch On events are a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together, enjoy live performances and share in the festive spirit. This year’s theme is all about encouraging our residents to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone join in the fun, celebrate our community, and stay active this Christmas season.”

Come and join the festive fun as we light up Antrim and Newtownabbey. For details visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/Christmas-lights