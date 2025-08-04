Store brings summer roadshow to Aughnacloy

SuperValu is bringing a summer roadshow to10 stores across Northern Ireland, including in Aughnacloy, where shoppers can enjoy afternoons of family entertainment and taste a variety of local food and drink to celebrate the food retail brand’s commitment to local.

Visiting SuperValu Aughnacloy on Friday 15th August, the roadshow is part of SuperValu’s ‘Love Local? So do we’ campaign which spotlights the fantastic range of local food and drink available in stores, as well as celebrating its people and local partnerships.

Customers can look forward to sampling products from Rosie’s Bakes, Big Pot Co., Forest Feast and Tayto, while entertainment includes music, face painting, balloon modelling, a surprise cartoon character and plenty of prizes with the spin-to-win wheel.

SuperValu brand manager Méabh Lenehan said: “As part of Musgrave NI, SuperValu spends £240m on local food and drink every year, supports over 250 local suppliers and stocks 6,000 local products in our stores.

SuperValu brand manager Méabh Lenehan launches the 'Love Local? So do we' summer roadshow.

"We’re delighted to be bringing some of our local suppliers to our stores, to showcase their fantastic products and celebrate everything local. We look forward to seeing our shoppers instore.”

The event is set to take place between 12 and 3pm.

The other SuperValu stores on the roadshow route are in: Crossgar, Downpatrick, Dungiven, Eglinton, Fruitfield (Richhill), Irvinestown, Newry, Portadown and Portstewart.