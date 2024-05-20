Strabane charity to open Digital Hub with Power NI support
Strabane Community Unemployed Group (SCUG) has received the £1,000 funding support as part of Power NI’s Brighter Communities initiative, which was officially launched at the start of 2018.
SCUG provides a supportive environment for those living in the Strabane and surrounding area who are facing unemployment. It also plays a key role offering greater recruitment opportunities through digital training, mentoring, and qualifications as well as equipping them with new skills.
The Brighter Communities funding will be allocated to setting up a specialist Digital Hub to help the community better understand – and experience – new digital creative technologies. Those in charge of the Hub hope to build on the courses that are already in place, with the aim of running these for free for those people in most need due to the on-going cost-of-living crisis.
Timothy Jenkins – Strabane Community Unemployed Group’s Digital Hub co-ordinator – said: “We are beyond grateful to have received this funding from Power NI. This money will benefit the unemployed people in Strabane, allowing them more opportunities to further their education, gain qualifications and seek employment.
“SCUG strives to provide the unemployed community with confidence and a second chance to achieve qualifications. Thank you so much to Power NI for recognising the Strabane Community Unemployed Group,” he added.
Power NI’s Brighter Communities programme assists innovative and emerging community groups right across Northern Ireland and over the last five years has awarded over of £85,000 in support.
Ashleigh O’Neill – Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI – said: “At Power NI, we believe in investing in the communities we serve. We are proud to support SCUG in their mission to provide education, training, and opportunities. We are committed to supporting great organisations like this, that are creating brighter futures for all.”