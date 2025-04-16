Strabane resident gives gas five stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The only regret a local Strabane woman has about switching to gas is that she didn’t do it sooner.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauline Harte saw the transition to gas as an opportunity to upgrade to a more efficient, eco-friendly system when she noticed her oil burner nearing the end of its lifespan. After a smooth and seamless installation by Evolve, Pauline is now enjoying a more comfortable living space, with constant hot water and hassle-free heating.

"I made the decision to switch to gas because my oil burner was on its last legs, and I wanted to take this as an opportunity to make a more environmentally friendly choice," Pauline said. "I’ve always heard that gas is cleaner, and after considering all my options, it felt like the right time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest advantages Pauline has experienced since switching is the constant availability of hot water. Before, Pauline relied on an immersion heater to heat her water, a process that often left her waiting to get things done. With her new gas system, hot water is available instantly. This is a game changer in her eyes, especially when her grandchildren come to visit.

Pauline Harte

She explained: "One of the main benefits for me is the instant hot water. When my grandchildren stay over, I can run their baths without having to wait for the immersion heater to kick in. It makes things so much easier, and it’s such a convenience to have hot water all the time for lots of different things.”

The installation was a smooth experience for Pauline. The engineers completed the work within a day, keeping her informed at every stage, The team worked efficiently, ensuring there was little impact on her home.

"I was so impressed by how straightforward the whole process was," Pauline said. "The team at Evolve made everything so simple and easy. They were friendly, helpful, and ensured everything was running as it should. I didn’t have to worry about a thing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the convenience of instant hot water, Pauline noted that her home feels much cosier now with the new gas heating. The heating system provides a more consistent warmth throughout the house, and she has also been pleasantly surprised by the extra space in the hot press, an added benefit she wasn't expecting.

Overall, Pauline is delighted with her decision to switch to gas and would highly recommend it to others. "Gas has definitely made a difference in my home," she says. "It’s cleaner, it’s easier to manage, and it’s a lot more efficient. I’m very happy with the choice I made, and I’d encourage anyone considering a switch to gas to go for it. Gas is class!"

A number of connection offers, including fully funded conversions and grants, are available to residents in the Evolve network area to assist with the cost of connecting to gas for a limited time only. Further details about upgrading to gas, including available financial incentives, can be found by completing the handy postcode checker on the Evolve website.