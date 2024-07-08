Street Collection

By Catherine HutchinsonContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:48 BST
A street collection in Magherafelt last month for Hope for Youth has helped to raise funding for ministries for a children’s camp in Lithuania.

The treet collection on 15th June raised a total of £701.29.

