STRINGS & Sings have had another amazing year of gigs up and down the country.

The award-winning ukulele and guitar group are so grateful for every invite they receive.

Strings & Sings formed in lockdown, initially as a voluntary venture to lift the community’s spirits during the pandemic.

With their toe-tapping tunes and beautiful harmonies, they were soon being invited to play near and far.

​The Action Cancer Christmas Craft Fair at Brownlow House.

Now, almost five years on, the group are going strong and still enjoying every minute of performing together.

For Strings PRO, Teresa McBurney, it has been an unforgettable journey to this point, with many wonderful musical memories made along the way.

“We want to thank everyone who has welcomed us from day one,” she told the Chronicle.

“Lockdown was a very challenging time for everyone, and we wanted to uplift people and bring hope through our melodies and music.

​Dressed to impress at the Rathfriland WI barn dance!

“It has been our absolute delight to return to many care home settings in the local area since 2020.

“We have also been blessed to have the opportunity to play at many community events and we thank everyone for the warm welcome we always receive.

“As we step into 2025, we look forward to another year of musical adventures ahead. Please follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with all our engagements.

“We wish all our Strings & Sings supporters a happy new year and we’ll see you soon!”