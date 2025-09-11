Student and lecturer shortlisted for Institute of Hospitality Awards

A SERC apprentice and a lecturer have been shortlisted for the prestigious Institute of Hospitality Northern Ireland Awards 2025.

The Institute of Hospitality Awards, now in their 28th year, recognise the achievements of individuals working in all sectors of the industry and provide a platform to celebrate individuals who have made a recognisable contribution to their place of work and the sector.

Student, Bronagh Beattie, originally from Ardglass, has been shortlisted for the Student Management Potential Award - sponsored by Irwins. Bronagh recently completed a Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Culinary Arts at SERC Downpatrick Campus and is employed by Sysco Foods.

Bronagh, who gained valuable experience in local restaurants and internationally whilst living in Australia and travelling through Asia. She was one of 21 students from SERC, selected for a three-week work and study experience to Nashville, Tennessee in 2023, through the Turing Scheme.

The Awards will be presented at a Gala Award Ceremony and Dinner on Friday, September 19, at the Culloden Estate & Spa.

Keen to encourage more mature students to return to education, Bronagh said: “Further qualifications in culinary arts can open doors in the hospitality industry. I wasn’t sure what pathway I wanted to take after working in restaurant kitchens for most of my life, so coming back to college allowed me time to see what else was out there and how I could apply my knowledge, skills and experience, all whilst picking up a new qualification. My new role is still connected to the industry where I am a Product Specialist for Bakery with Sysco Foods.”

Chef Lecturer, Thomas Turley, also based at SERC Downpatrick Campus, has been shortlisted for the Lecturer of the Year Award, sponsored by CADRE Coffee. Thomas who lecturers on programmes ranging from Level 2 Traineeship to Foundation Degree, joined SERC in 2018. He brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the College having previously worked for culinary heavyweights Michael Deane and Paul Rankin and gained international experience in Australia, Finland, the Netherlands and the USA.

Students under Thomas’ tutelage have gone on to work for Tom Kerridge and Gordon Ramsay. Thomas said: “Every year brings new up and coming stars through the college who are prepared for the industry. It is always a delight to see the students’ progress into work and further study - they are great ambassadors both for the college and the sector and it is a privilege to help them on their way.”

